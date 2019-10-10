As of the 2017 U.S. Census of Agriculture, Fauquier County has more than 200,000 acres in farms. The average farm size is 188 acres.
The Fauquier County Agricultural Development Department offers support and programs for the promotion, marketing, and preservation of Fauquier County agriculture. One of its anticipated events to showcase Fauquier’s rural heritage is the annual Fall Farm Tour, this year happening Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The farm tour offers fun for the entire family including hayrides, pumpkins, visiting farm animals, seeing farm machinery up close and more.
This year there were seven scheduled farms on the tour, each clearly marked with Farm Tour signs. They may be visited in any order. Due to unforeseen circumstances, the third farm on the tour, Another Perfect Day Farm at 8591 Rogues Road, will not be included.
Several of the farms have their own scheduled demonstrations and events so plan your visits accordingly.
Number 1
Lakeside Dairy and Cow Pie Compost
O.B. Messick & Sons, Inc.
Contact: Ronnie Messick or Jimmy Messick; 540-905-9160 or 540-272-2854
10336 Messick Road, Midland
Lakeside Dairy has been in the Messick family since 1922, starting with a herd of 15 or 20 Holstein cows and 90 acres of land. Today the Lakeside Dairy farms more than 1500 acres and has an equipment investment exceeding $2 million. Currently, the herd has grown to more than 300 Holstein and Jersey cows and is milked in an automatic milking parlor. Visit this unique dairy farm and visit with the cows and calves and learn how milk gets to your cereal bowl.
A milking demonstration will run from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
A spin-off business of Lakeside Dairy is Cow Pie Compost. Cow Pie Compost is a soil amendment that is used by nurseries, vineyards, golf courses, landscapers, organic farmers and homeowners. The product is a stable humus soil amendment created by combining cow manure and wood chips.
Representatives of the John Marshall Soil & Water Conservation District will be on site to describe the composting operation and will have information available on the various conservation programs.
Cow Pie Compost is available for bulk purchase at the farm.
Number 2
Messick Farm Market
Contact: Jimmy Messick, 540-439-8900
6025 Catlett Road
Bealeton
Opened in 2014, Messick’s Farm Market has brought a wide variety of fresh produce, meats, canned and baked goods to the public. Its mission is to “provide fresh picked, healthy, local food at a fair price, while managing the sustainability of the family farm.”
Visit Messick’s Farm Market and enjoy its Fall Festival with hayrides, pumpkins, face painting, petting zoo, games and more. (There is a fee for some activities.)
Number 4
Greenfield Farms Alpacas
Contact: Chris and Loriann Tenney; 703-508-7362; 703-508-7363
11353 Barnes Rd. Catlett
www.greenfieldfarmsalpacas.com
Greenfield Farms Alpacas was established in 2007. The farm is a family-run and -owned farm, situated on 20 open acres. Visitors will learn about all aspects of alpacas and their fiber -- from fleece, to finished garments and everything in between.
The tour will provide education on how to breed, raise and sell alpacas as livestock animals. Fiber processing, spinning and feltings discussions and demonstrations will also be conducted throughout the day. Alpaca fleece, roving, toys, apparel and yarn will be available for purchase. Alpaca yarns are available in natural and dyed colors.
Number 5
Molon Lave Vineyards
Contact: Katherine Papadopoulos-Rieger, 540-439-5460
10075 Lees Mill Road
Warrenton
Molon Lave Vineyards is located on 50 acres of pristine Virginia countryside, surrounded by grapevines, horses and ponds.
The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The wide variety of wines represent a fusion of European traditional winemaking style and the quality of fine Virginia grapes.
The property features 20 acres of vineyard, including Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Chardonnay, Viognier, Chambourcin and Pinot Gris.
Enjoy three guided vineyard tours for the Fauquier Farm Tour at 12 p.m., 2 p.m., and 4 p.m. Guests can also enjoy a 10 percent discount on any tasting room purchases at Molon Lave Vineyards.
Number 6
Powers Farm & Brewery
Contact: Kevin Powers, 540-272-5060
9269 Redemption Way Midland
Powers Farm & Brewery is an integrated sustainable farm, hopyard and brewery, with an onsite tap room open to the public. The fruits and vegetables come mostly from organic and heirloom seed stock, and they grow everything sustainably without any chemical fertilizers or pesticides. They practice companion planting and grow a wide variety of flowers that attract beneficial insects.
The brewery focuses on small batch beers that highlight flavors from their field, integrated into classic styles. Fruits and vegetables are sold exclusively through a summer CSA — a 15-week program that provides freshly picked produce to their members once a week.
The farm beers are available in the tap room in sample flights, pints or growlers to go, open Thursday through Sunday. Talk of the Mountain Seafood will be there at noon.
Number 7
Fauquier Agriculture Celebration
Contact: Tim Mize, 540-341-7950
705 Waterloo Road, Warrenton
Fauquier County Farm Bureau, Virginia Cooperative Extension, FFA Students, and 4-Hers will take you on a journey through agriculture. Experience fun activities, exhibits and programs for children and adults designed to connect you with agricultural production and livestock.
Activities will include cow milking, livestock weight guessing, a pumpkin painting contest, hay bale throwing contest for all ages and raffles. There will be horse demonstrations, forestry and farm equipment exhibits and livestock displays. Top this experience off with homemade ice cream.
Take a short test drive in a Ford vehicle and Sheehy Ford will donate to Agriculture in the Classroom for each test drive.
A few tips to remember. The farm tour will be held rain or shine. Bring your camera but leave your pets at home. Farm animals may carry contagious disease. It’s a good idea to wash your hands after contact with them and persons particularly susceptible to infectious diseases may wish to consult with their physicians regarding recommended precautions.
October is Virginia Wine Month
Fauquier County boasts some 24 wineries and October is Virginia Wine Month, so consider stopping at one or a couple. They are all listed in the official Farm Tour brochure which you can see online at www.FauquierAg.com.
For more information, visit www.FauquierAg.com or phone 540-422-8280.
Reach Anita Sherman at asherman@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.