Derrick Brooks looked like he was playing “Twister” against the Fauquier defense Friday night.
The Liberty senior forward propelled his visiting Eagles to a thrilling come-from-behind 64-55 boys basketball win over Fauquier with a performance that played marvelously on a hoops court but could have belonged in a circus or a gymnastics meet.
Using his thin, elastic body to step over, around and through the Falcon defense all night, the 6-foot-2 Brooks finished with 18 points in a statement performance.
“He’s kind of smooth and can squeeze in spaces really well. He’s been doing it for years. I’m glad he’s a senior. He took advantage of us,” Fauquier coach Wayne Brizzi said.
Down 13 in the first half and 38-29 at halftime, the Eagles rallied in the fourth quarter thanks to Brooks, the playmaking of backup point guard Hunter Humphries and rebounding and star power of high-flying Tre’von White.
The Eagles trailed 47-43 to open the fourth, and later 49-43, but used a 21-6 closing run to win by nine.
Liberty took its first second half lead on an impressive move by Brooks, who made multiple head and ball fakes before scoring inside for a 54-53 lead with 2:45 left. Brooks later made a free throw for a 55-53 lead.
Soon came the most pivotal play of the fourth quarter as Fauquier’s Thurman Smith made a steal near midcourt and went streaking to the basket with no one in front of him except a teammate to his left. He missed the dunk, with the ball thrown downcourt to Humphries for a layup to make it 57-53.
Instead of a tie, the Eagles were up four and Fauquier never recovered.
"We were just lucky on that one. That was Thurman, he’s a heck of a player," said Liberty coach Pat Frazer.
Perhaps Smith, who had a strong game with 12 points, was motivated to match White's two eye-popping dunks, but it came at a horrible time as free throws by A.J. Johnson, Brian Barnes and Humphries closed out the Liberty win.
"Thurman was excited and wanted to give us some momentum so I understand where he was coming from. I think he knows you got to get those two points," Brizzi said.
In the first half, Fauquier beat the Eagles to loose balls and rebounds inside and dominated the glass.
The Falcons were fueled by Evan Jackson, who scored eight first half points off the bench, and Thurman Smith, who hit two 3-pointers. Fauquier also scored numerous layups inside as Marc Bonnaire, Kyle Dargis, Jackson and Smith all feasted on Liberty’s lack of size and rebounding.
“Oh my gosh, it was a point of emphasis at halftime," said Frazer. "We went to the shot chart and it was 10, 11 shots in the paint. They were manhandling us and what was happening is we weren’t getting into position. They’d get rebounds and now we’re fouling."
To counter Liberty’s size issues inside, Frazer started Dakota Lindsey and Jamano Gaskins to open the third, a move that gave the Eagles more bulk. Both hit outside shots to open the third.
"We needed more weight down low, more bodies to box out and get rebounds and get out in transition," Brooks said.
Both Brooks and White, Liberty's two returning all-conference players, were sent to the bench in the first half with three fouls each, which also hurt.
“The biggest thing too with Derrick is I want to say he ended up with three fouls. He had to sit and he still came back and played aggressive. That’s senior to me. I don’t know if he does that as a sophomore,” Frazer said.
Fauquier outscored Liberty 16-8 to take a 16-13 lead after the first quarter. Fauquier’s lead grew to 30-17 on Devin Lewis’ two free throws and stood at 38-29 at the half as Lewis drilled two more foul shots with two seconds left before intermission.
But the Eagles made corrections thanks in part to Humphries, a first-year varsity player who shined in prime time with some key layups and free throws as Frazer choose to leave him in the game over returning starter Russell Morton (four points) with the team playing well.
"It's Russell's first game back in a couple weeks. We didn’t go back to him, but that’s the team. Hunter stepped up and did a great job so we left him out there," said Frazer. "He deserved it."
Humphries scored 12, including 10 in the second half and eight in the fourth quarter. White had eight points, including two dunks. Brian Barnes and Gaskins each scored seven.
"I noticed there were some lanes," said Humphries. "We weren’t attacking at first. That’s why I think we struggled scoring a little bit. Once we started driving, that’s when we started to come back. I love the energy of the crowd, it was phenomenal."
Brooks also offered kudos to the LHS subs. “I felt we started out pretty strong. And then we got into foul trouble which kind of set us back. The bench stepped up and kept us in the game," he said.
Brooks smiled when asked if he likes his role as the team's No. 1 scoring threat.
"I feel like it’s a responsibility to live up to the role and the hype," he said.
"I feel like I’ve been building my skills, like improving on them, like my footwork, the soft touch around the rim and everything."
“You got to give them credit, they were down and out. They came back and gutted it out. They definitely deserved to win,” said Brizzi.
Devin Lewis led Fauquier with 17 points, followed by Smith with 12, Jackson with 10 and Bonnaire with seven.
