Dominion Energy is seeking public input for new 230 kV transmission lines in and around Warrenton that it says are necessary to provide power to new “economic development” on Blackwell Road. While company officials were careful not to mention the project by name, a new Dominion substation is planned for the same property where Amazon Web Services wants to build a data center.
AWS announced in May 2021 that it intended to build a data center on 42 acres of industrially zoned land adjacent to Country Chevrolet, and the company purchased the parcel later that year for $40 million. But AWS has not yet applied for the special permit from the Town of Warrenton required if the project is to move forward, Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer confirmed Thursday. The Warrenton Town Council has the authority to approve or deny special permits.
Steve Precker, a Dominion representative who addressed county supervisors Thursday, refused to confirm that the AWS facility is the impetus for the new infrastructure, explaining that he could not reveal his company’s clients. But Dominion’s own literature references a “data center” as the reason for new transmission lines, and the AWS facility is the only data center proposed in the area. Precker confirmed that the existing power grid is sufficient to meet the area’s current needs — unless there is “economic development,” as he called it.
Dominion has two options to provide the additional capacity to the AWS parcel, Precker said Thursday. One would connect the new substation with another substation south of Warrenton using underground transmission lines along the Eastern Bypass. The second option would be to bring power to the new substation by constructing overhead power lines through Vint Hill and New Baltimore from a substation located in Prince William County.
Supervisors pushed back at the idea of new overhead transmission lines east of Warrenton. “I think on this particular link, you’ve got a very uphill battle,” said Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who represents New Baltimore and Vint Hill.
“If you all are able to work with us, and work with our citizens, and bury most of this, I think you’ll have much less of a fight,” added Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District).
Members of the public can visit dominionenergy.com/blackwellroad to submit comments on the plan, and the company will conduct more community outreach before submitting an application to state regulators this fall, Precker said.
