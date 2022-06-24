Peggy Fox, Northern Virginia media and community relations manager for Dominion Energy, provided an update Friday afternoon on power outages caused by Wednesday's storm. Fox emphasized that damage to power lines in Fauquier County "is extensive and, in some cases, difficult to find. Two helicopters continue to patrol on Friday, June 24 and have found more poles and wires down," she said.
As of this morning, there were still more than 100 spans down, and approximately 20 broken poles contributing to the outages.
Warrenton remains a top priority for Dominion; more than 200 bucket trucks are "working to restore power for all customers by Friday night at 11 p.m. If all customers are not restored by Friday, our crews will work until all customers are restored," Fox said.
She said that Dominion Energy crews have been working around the clock since the storm brought down trees, poles and wires, causing about 18,000 customer outages in Fauquier County.
Fox reported that as of Friday afternoon, the number of customer outages is about 5,000 in Fauquier.
Fauquier County has declared a local state of emergency because of the significant amount of damage caused by the storm.
The WARF remains open for those needing access to “Power and Shower;” The Visitor's Center at Warrenton Town Hall — 21 Main Street — is open for people who need to power their devices.
'Well deserved praise'
One of the hardest-hit areas in Fauquier County was the town of Warrenton, and town officials were quick to praise the efforts of public works employees for cleaning up after the storm.
"Amazing work by public works as always, but well deserved recognition on the work in responding to this storm," Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer said in an email to department heads Friday afternoon, referencing a previous congratulatory email sent by a town resident.
"Please pass along the thank you and well deserved praise for the efforts in what is shaping up to be some of the most significant damage the town has seen in recent history," Schaeffer said.
Public Works Director Frank Cassidy wrote in a subsequent email that the employees of his department "are the hardest [working], most dedicated folks I have ever had the privilege to work with."
Cassidy continued, "The progress we made to this point with the amount of damage has been remarkable. Main [Street] showed no signs of a storm, Broadview [Avenue] was cleaned and cleared, and all the streets were opened. I stressed to staff they have been working long hours, staff is working as a team regardless of regular job assignments, and told them they have no expectations to stay long today or to work over the weekend. Before I took a breath I had two crews saying they were staying late today to make sure the town was in good shape before the weekend and two teams saying they will be in tomorrow to continue cleaning up."
He concluded, "I cannot express it enough what great staff we have!"
