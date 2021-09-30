Dominant Gray takes medalist honors as Kettle Run wins district golf title, regions next

Kettle Run won their sixth consecutive Class 4 Northwestern District tournament Monday, shooting 326 at Blue Ridge Shadows Golf Club.
Kettle Run senior Ben Gray won the individual title by two shots with a 3-over 75, followed by Handley senior Jack Thome and James Wood senior Caden Ganczak, who each shot 77.
Gray was consistent, shooting 37 on the front nine and 38 on the back. He took the lead for good when he parred the 12th hole.
“Ben’s doing what he’s been doing all year. In my mind he’s the best player in the conference hands down. It was not even his best day and still won,” said Kettle Run coach Chris Ferrell.
The Cougars advanced to the Region 4C tournament on Oct. 5 at Winchester Country Club, along with Handley (334) and James Wood (336).
Kettle Run previously clinched a region berth by winning the regular season title, so Ferrell looked at it as a tuneup to their stated goal of making the state tournament, which requires a top two placing at regionals.
“I’m happy with the win, but we’ve got a long way to go to states. I told them that on the way home,” said Ferrell, whose team has never made states. “This team has all the intangibles. They’ve shot 298 before. I want to focus on that this week leading to regionals.”
Ferrell said Monday’s score was adequate, but would likely not be good enough to outscore rivals from Loudoun County at regions.
“To be competitive we need 310,” said Ferrell, who wants to see his guys improve by 16 strokes.
Other Kettle Run scores Monday included Evan Gentry, whose 78 was good for fifth place, followed by Colin Doyle at 86 and Jack Wargo at 87.
The Class 4 meet is Oct. 12 at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.
If Kettle Run does not make it as a team, Ferrell expects Gray, and perhaps another Cougar, to make it as individuals.
“I’m not worried about Ben at all. He’s a gamer,” Ferrell said.
