Warrenton’s ‘computer doctor’ is celebrating his 20th year in business this year. “We are [still] a small, family-owned business,” said Klaus Fuechsel, known to almost everyone as Dok Klaus.
While Fuechsel has been forced to slow down over the past 18 months due to a brain cancer diagnosis, technology still captivates him. He spent the first 20 minutes of a recent interview sharing information about the incredible device keeping his cancer at bay — and him alive and working. “The device I am wearing stops DNA from multiplying so cancer cells cannot be built. It seems to be working because the cancer is not progressing,” he said of his Glioblastoma cancer. The Optune device he wears works by creating electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.
Fortunately, Fuechsel has had 20 years to grow a business and a loyal team to pitch in during periods when he needs to rest.
Now 62, Fuechsel arrived in Warrenton by way of New Jersey with his wife in 1999. The two met on a snowy day in Berlin, Germany years earlier waiting for a bus to attend church. “We were both on our way to different churches,” said Virginia Fuechsel, who was in Germany earning a doctorate in musicology. “He ended up joining mine,” she added. They married in 1985 and welcomed three daughters during the 1990s.
The technology company Siemens brought the family to America and Fuechsel joined the U.S. telecommunications division. Unfortunately, the project only lasted two years; in 2001 he found himself unemployed. The family then made its way to Warrenton, close to Virginia Fuechsel’s parents, who lived in Middleburg at the time.
Finding computer work wasn’t easy for the recent immigrant. “I needed a security clearance and while I had the experience and knowledge, companies knew a German couldn’t get a clearance at that time. They were more inclined to hire a new college graduate that could get the clearance and teach him what he needed to know, than me who had the knowledge but couldn’t get a clearance.”
In 2002, he joined the momentum behind small start-up companies and opened his own small business. “I needed to network and joined the Fauquier Chamber of Commerce. This wasn’t easy for me as I am not an outgoing person,” he admitted. “Thankfully I had very nice people in the community supporting me,” he added.
Fuechsel began running ads in the local paper to attract clients. “Nothing happened at first. The business, which I ran from my house, was slow to grow.”
“George Rowand then wrote a large piece about the ‘Computer Doctor’ in Warrenton that ran in the Fauquier Times. This jumped-started business. I am very grateful to him and the paper for publishing the piece,” said Fuechsel.
Dok Klaus rented space on Ashby Street in Warrenton for more than 16 years before moving to his current location at 335 Waterloo Street, across from Carousel Frozen Treats. “We run the business from an office addition and live in the original two-story house. My mother-in-law lives in an addition on the back of the house,” he said.
Now 20 years in business, Fuechsel has a team of employees helping him with the business so he can focus on his health. His wife left her Fairfax County teaching job to help him with the business.
Today, he acknowledges that technology is moving at a pace that is difficult to keep up with. “Technology is changing quickly,” he said. “The older generation just doesn’t understand it anymore. It has become more complicated. I find myself having to learn new things all the time,” he said.
And while he admitted that he hasn’t made a lot of money over the years and feels he may have undersold his services, he wouldn’t change a thing. “Most importantly, I was able to help people through the technical problems that they were having. I was happy to help,” he said.
For the younger generation looking to follow in his footsteps, he recommends working in security, although small computer businesses still have their place. “We aren’t automated. When you call with a problem you get a person. There is something to be said for that,” he said.
On his 20th anniversary, Fuechsel is grateful for the support of the community and is happy he has been able to give back. Fuechsel has provided internships and donated laptops to area schools over the years. “I have clients who continue to come back to me 10 years later,” he said. “And I hope to have more years to continue helping people.”
