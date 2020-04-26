An interesting dance is going on these days on the hiking trails at Sky Meadows State Park in Delaplane. It’s not a waltz or paso doble. Call it a tango in the forest, inspired by everyone’s nervous reactions to passing each other on trail.
My wife, Lisa, and I went for a 7.5-mile hike (estimated) there on Wednesday, April 15 and had our usual superb experience at Sky Meadows, hiking a wide loop that combined a great calorie burn with ever-changing views and broad vistas as we toured one of the most amazing public resources in Northern Virginia.
We’ve been to Sky Meadows four times since the COVID-19 outbreak in early March. Going twice on the weekend, we saw ample crowds and overflow parking areas in use.
Sky Meadows has seen a massive surge in usage, up nearly 50% from last year, rising from 33,625 in attendance during the January-March period in 2019 to 49,644 during the same three months in 2020.
Sky Meadows park manager Kevin Bowman says the 22-plus-mile trail system has been meeting the demands of a restless, cooped-up public. “One of the positives I see coming out of this very trying time is a growing sense of appreciation for, and people's connection to the outdoors in their local communities,” said Bowman.
Last Wednesday was light. The parking lot at Turner Pond was empty at 12:30 p.m., except for us.
Thirty-five minutes after a happily lonely start, we reached the main visitor center. This is where most people start. We noted about a dozen cars there, and we started to encounter more hikers, seeing people every 20 minutes or so over the next three hours.
We passed by a pair on horseback, two solo hikers, two or three couples, a few groups of parents with their kids and a group of five guys.
The infrequent encounters carried some mild anxiety. While Sky Meadows’ trails are remarkably wide, the act of passing another person can be awkward.
Weeks of COVID-19 news bombardment have told us how contagious the virus is, with masks now encouraged nationally.
So what’s the rule nowadays on a nature trail, which involves passing in sometimes narrow confines?
Bowman didn’t mention masks but he’s encouraging social distancing, stressing hikers keep at least 6 feet from others at all times. “Alert others of your presence and step aside to let others pass at a safe distance,” he said.
We witnessed various examples of precautions being taken … or not. Some hikers passed by us, barreling uphill with their heads down, forcing Lisa and me to quickly whip out our home-made masks, cut from Christmas dish towels, loop them over our ears and scurry to the side.
While brief pleasantries were exchanged at times, most meetings were impersonal, characterized by a “Let’s-not-get-too-close-to-each-other” vibe.
It was a tango, characterized by semi-synchronized rhythms and abrupt pauses and done with often very serious faces. Like ABC’s “Dancing With The Stars” in hiking boots.
Late in the hike we met a family of four who, like us, had a strict safety routine. Seeing us, they stopped, pulled into a side area and turned their backs.
“That’s been our tactic,” said Jen Murdoch. “We kind of adopted that from an older gentleman we saw. It feels a little anti-social, but I think it’s a smart thing.”
“It feels a little rude,” agreed husband Ian. “We feel self-conscious turning our backs. We try to say hi well in advance. We’ve seen the extremes. Some people are completely oblivious, and some are like us and very conscious.”
The Murdochs came down from Brooklyn, N.Y., about six weeks ago and are staying in Warrenton along with their daughters, Isla, 11, and Elyse, 9.
Ian, with a 2-pound camera around his neck, has been exploring local hikes with his three “girls.” They’ve been to Shenandoah National Park (now off-limits) and Shenandoah River State Park.
“It just takes your mind off everything else. It forces me to try to not do work from home. Forces us to talk and not stare at the screens. When we’re out here, we’re not thinking about the pandemic and the implications. It takes our mind off everything,” he said.
Pleased with meeting kindred spirits like the Murdochs, we marched onward.
After a break for a banana, peanuts and Vitamin Water, we reached Turner Pond about three-and-a-half hours after we started, feeling pleased to get a healthy dose of fresh air and sunshine and lucky that we live so close to such a beautiful place to safely stretch our legs.
