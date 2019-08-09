This newly completed mural brightens the shed at Warrenton’s Dog Park at 101 S. Fifth St. Sixteen-year-old Zita Ribeiro is the artist, said Margaret Rice, director of Warrenton’s Parks and Recreation Department. Warrenton’s Youth Town Council chose Zita’s artwork from eight submissions during a mural competition held in May. The 7.5 feet wide and 6.5 feet high mural is also visible from the Greenway.
