“W.C. Taylor High School: A Legacy,” the first documentary produced within the Mason Film Lab, will make its debut at a celebration event on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 4 p.m. in the Addison E. Lightfoot Auditorium at Fauquier High School.
The “Celebration of the William C. Taylor High School Legacy” evening is open to the public. The evening will include a free screening of the film, followed by a dinner with Taylor alumni (tickets required).
The evening is presented by the William C. Taylor High School Alumni Committee, Taylor Middle School and George Mason University’s Film at Mason program. Proceeds from the dinner will go to the Hazzard Johnson Memorial Fund.
The community is invited to come meet the alumni of William C. Taylor High School and to learn the legacy of the innovative school. A behind-the-scenes look at the making of the documentary may be viewed at https://vimeo.com/343508720.
About the film
“W.C. Taylor High School: A Legacy” is a short documentary, directed by George Mason professor Giovanna Chesler and produced within the Mason Film Lab about the historic William C. Taylor High School in Warrenton. Opened during segregation, William C. Taylor was the first school in Fauquier County to serve African-American students from the seventh to the 12th grade. Teachers and administrators employed a progressive model of education built on an environment of mutual respect, collegiality rigor and community that created a legacy of excellence worldwide, said Earsaline Anderson, a 1964 Taylor alum who chairs the active William C. Taylor High School Reunion Committee.
“W.C. Taylor High School: A Legacy” documents the stories of alumni from their time in school, through segregation and integration, and highlights their accomplishments since. Notable moments include tales of the award-winning bands and world-famous musicians, like James Brown and the Shirelles, who performed in the Taylor gym to support the school’s marching band, founded and led by Addison E. Lightfoot.
Currently, Fauquier County’s School Board is looking to consolidate schools and is debating the future of the building, now Taylor Middle School. Anderson believes the debate creates an important moment to share the school’s unique history.
Anderson and the Taylor Alumni Committee have long wanted to create a documentary about the school, but it was not until Taylor Middle School principal Nicholas Napolitano introduced her to Film at Mason Director Giovanna Chesler that they were able to make the project a reality. The alumni featured in the film illustrate how, as Anderson says, “the administration and staff at Wm. C. Taylor had a vision to have everyone succeed.”
About the Mason Film Lab
In the Mason Film Lab, students work with experienced directors and train with their professors, earning real crew credits and experience in the production of a short film. The Mason Film Lab builds their producing and directing skills, cinematography and sound skills and hones their technical expertise.
The Mason Film Lab brought 60 students, four staff members and five professors together to film the documentary. They joined 30 William C. Taylor alumni, current students and staff, including current principal Nick Napolitano, a Mason alum.
The film will be available online to the public; all interviews and the film will be archived in the Afro-American Historic Association of Fauquier County.
