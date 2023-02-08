For the second year in a row, host and defending champion Sherando dominated the Northwestern District wrestling meet, overpowering the competition with 236.5 points, well clear of runner-up James Wood (161.5).
Fauquier County’s three schools were competitive Saturday in Stephens City, with Fauquier and Liberty tied for third with 156 points. Kettle Run was fifth with 154.5, followed by Millbrook (146) and John Handley (119.5).
Fauquier, Liberty and Kettle Run had near identical tournaments, each having two district champions. The Falcons and Cougars both had eight wrestlers qualify for Saturday’s Class 4 Region C tournament at Independence High in Ashburn, while Liberty had seven. Sherando had four champions and sent 12 to regionals.
Liberty’s Hall, Bumbrey win titles
Coming into Friday night, Liberty was expected to be Sherando’s biggest challenger.
While the Eagles wanted more than third,it was still a successful tournament for many Eagle wrestlers.
“I am incredibly proud of my wrestlers for supporting their teammates, despite personal letdowns. This positivity kept the group mentality strong the rest of the night,” Eagles’ coach Jayson Cody said.
After making quick work of his semifinal foe, 165-pounder Noah Hall won his second district championship, sealing the deal with a pin against Simon Bishop of Handley latein the second period.
“I won freshman year. I didn’t get to pull it out last year, so, feels good to get back into the groove,” said Hall, who is a junior. “Once I started getting the arm bar, and once I got the wrist, I could feel him giving up a little bit.”
In the final match of the night, Ka’Von Bumbrey beat Millbrook’s Jett Helmut to win the 285-pound heavyweight championship in an overtime thriller.
“He lost to the Millbrook kid last time,” Cody said. “Tough match goes into ride outs. Triple overtime, that was a big win.”
With the match tied 1-1, both wrestlers started overtime on their feet. After the one-minute period, the score was still even sending it to ride outs, where if a wrester escapes from a bottom position they win.
“I already know I’m gonna win. If it goes into overtime I’m winning,” Bumbrey said. “First overtime I had to keep it on the feet because I don’t like going on top with him.”
Starting the first 30-second period on top, Bumbrey was able to prevent Helmut from escaping, taking control of the match. Next was Bumbrey’s turn on the bottom, and with just three seconds remaining, he escaped to take a 2-1 lead and the district championship.
“You just got to want it more than everybody else,” Bumbrey said after the eight-minute match.
Liberty had three other wrestlers make it to the finals, Evan Cox (106), Christian Eberhart (120), and Logan Buchanan (175), who each took second and are carrying momentum into regionals. Conor Shadle (144) and Joseph Medina (190) took fourth and are advancing as well.
Cody believes Hall is the favorite to win the state title at 165 and expects Bumbrey to be wrestling in the heavyweight finals, while their three second place finishers, Cox, Eberhart, and Buchanan, have what it takes to reach states too.
“I’m excited to see what this team can put forward in the weeks to come,” Cody said.
Fauquier’s Menifee, Jobber-Spence win titles
It was a much-improved tournament for the Falcons in 2023. Coming off a sixth-place finish in 2022, Fauquier finished tied with Liberty, last year’s runner-up, for third.
“Super pleased, we're taking eight to regionals,” coach Chad Hoffman said. “I can't really ask for much more at this point.”
Fauquier went into the tournament with two impressive favorites in 175-pound sophomore Landon Jobber-Spence and 190-pound senior Kingsley Menifee, who both took care of business and brought home the gold.
Only wrestling in two matches, Jobber-Spence was on the mat for just 70 seconds, picking up a pin in 22 seconds in the semifinals against Jason Coleman of Millbrook to set up a match against Liberty’s Logan Buchanan, which ended in 48 seconds.
“It’s good to get a pin in the district finals,” Jobber-Spence said. “I got his right arm, went for a Blair (move). He kind of rolled out of it right to a half. It was just (over) from there.”
“He's just a stud, he's our leader,” Fauquier coach Chad Hoffman said. “He placed at all the big tournaments this year and he's going to go on and hopefully win a state title for us.”
Menifee’s matches saw a similar level of domination. His first period pin of Sherando’s Elijah Miller in the finals marked the Cornell University recruit’s third consecutive district championship after winning at 182 the previous two seasons. Menifee is the defending Class 4 champ at 182.
“It feels awesome, man,” Menifee said. “I walked in with a game plan. I kind of just wanted to get him moving as much as I can and then find a shot in the first 15 seconds.”
“You know what you're going to get from him and he's going to win, and he's going to win with dominance,” Hoffman said.
The Falcons’ only other finalist was Sal Sorrentino (113) who fell to Kettle Run’s Nathaniel Hardesty but is headed to regionals.
Jobber-Spence, Menifee and Sorrentino will be joined at regionals by Cole McAndrew (120), Cam Hooks (126), Abdul Aziz (138), Charlie Lovell (215), and Brian Bland (285).
“Our goal is just to get to the next week.” Hoffman said about regionals. “If you place first, fourth, third, or second, it doesn't matter. We're just going to get to the state tournament and do what we can there. But the goal is to survive.”
Chumley, Hardesty win titles for Kettle Run
Despite having 10 wrestlers in the 14 weight classes, the least of the seven schools, Kettle Run saw eight qualify for regionals.
“Individually, I thought we did really well,” Cougars’ coach Jacob Foy said. “This is one of the, if not the toughest districts in the state, and we still did pretty well for ourselves individually, so, pretty proud.”
215-pounder Abram Chumley had high expectations entering the tournament, and he lived up to all of them.
After picking up a quick pin in the semifinals, Chumley disposed of Millbrook’s Ezra Doyle-Naegeli in the second period, winning his first district championship.
“It feels awesome, never done it before,” Chumley said. “He’s a strong dude. I was finally able to turn him with a cradle and get him to his back.”
Kettle Run’s other champion was 113-pounder Nathaniel Hardesty, who might have had the best tournament of anyone. A lightning-fast 15-second pin in the semifinals lined Hardesty up against Fauquier’s Sorrentino, a match that was over in just 40 seconds.
“I figured he was going to do something quick. We got into a little scramble there and then I saw my opportunity to get a three-quarter stack and I just took it,” Hardesty said.
“Dominant performance in both his matches today, can't ask much more,” Foy said.
The Cougars will be sending six other wrestlers to regionals as well.
Ryan Cruger (144) and Fortune Fangamou (150) both took second, Kyle Brumagim (138) and David Moore (157) placed third, and Brandon Brumagim (132) and Bradley Tapp (285) finished fourth.
“I personally feel like they could all qualify, all eight of them,” Foy said. “They're tough, and if they go out there and wrestle six minutes, I think that things will happen.”
