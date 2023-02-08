kingsley at 190 pounds wrestling

Fauquier High defending state champion and Cornell University recruit Kingsley Menifee was district champ for the third time, winning at 109 pounds.

 Photo by Coy Ferrell
noah Hall.jpg

Liberty's Noah Hall placed first.
landon jobber spence.jpg

Fauquier High's Landon-Jobber Spence won the title at the 175 pound slot.
abram chumley.jpg

Kettle Run's Abram Chumley placed first.
nathaniel hardesty.jpg

Nathaniel Hardesty on the champion's block for Kettle Run

