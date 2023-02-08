For the highly successful Fauquier High boys and girls track program, Monday was another highlight on the resume.
Fauquier’s girls won the Northwestern District indoor meet title at Shenandoah University, racking up 117 points, well clear of second-place James Wood’s 83 points and third-place Kettle Run’s 81. Liberty was seventh with 20. Fauquier’s girls also won the district and Region 4C indoor meets last year.
Star junior speed demon Cassidy Scott played the role of basketball scoring captain, accounting for 20 points with first places in three events, while teammates Kiki Wine (10 points), Evie Goetz (10 points), Allie Strickland (eight points) and Stephanie Clark (eight points) tallied healthy numbers, too.
“The girls had lots of multi-scorers along the way. We were racking up scores with two people, three people in one event,” coach Quentin Jones said.
Jones hoped the Fauquier boys would also win, but champion Handley had a strong meet with 135 points to eclipse the Falcons’ 83 points. The Kettle Run boys scored 81 for third; Liberty was fourth with 47.
Scott won the 1,600 meters, 500 and anchored the winning 4 x 200 relay. She won the 1,600 in 5:18.96 over Sherando’s Eva Winston, who was six seconds back in 5:24.94.
Scott was perhaps more impressive in the 500, rolling to the title in 1:17.15 over two Kettle Run performers, Suzanna Mancini and Ava Abbott, who were next in 1:23.38 and 1:24.24, respectively.
Jones noted the 500 is not typically Scott’s eventbut she recently set a school record in it. “We want to spread her events out more. She is in a good spot. She’s still peaking, with three more weeks to go for before the state meet.”
Falcon Kiki Wine won the 1,000 in 3:04.05 and was on two scoring relays. Fauquier won the 4 x 200 relay in 4:20.04 using a crew of Ashleigh Prudhumas leadoff, followed by Wine, Regan Gastley and Scott. Kettle Run was third using Annie Sutliff, Zoey Lyons, Ava Abbott and Suzanna Mancini in 4:31.14.
Fauquier’s girls were second in the 4 x 800 with a team of MacJenzie Hodul, Haley Ponn, Wine and Noira Wade.
Falcon Eva Goetz won the long jump by leaping 16.7 feet, with Liberty’s Maya Turner second at 16.1.
Fauquier scored double points in the shot put. Kettle Run’s Hannah Carlson took the event with a throw of 34.09, followed by Falcons Stephanie Clark (33.01) and Madison Bayliff (32.25).
Kettle Run’s Ashley Nickerson won the pole vault at 10.06. Fauquier’s Allie Strickland (7.06) was second.
“A lot of upperclassmen did awesome. We had some new people out for their first year in winter track and they helped out a lot,” Jones said.
Wilson-McCoy shines for LHS boys
The boys competition saw a potpourri of inspiring wins by county athletes, including Liberty’s Ryan Wilson-McCoy, who accounted for 20 points. He was district champ in the long jump, going 20-11 to easily outdistance Hassan Akanbi of Handley, who leapt 20-0.5.
Wilson-McCoy was also a comfortable winner in a second event, the triple jump. His 44-05 won by a large margin over Akanbi’s 40-01.
Fauquier’s standout Peter Paccassi accounted for 18 points by winning the 1,000 in a close race with Kettle Run’s Owen Mullins, 2:40.66 to 2:40.97, and taking second in the 1,600 in 4:30.92.
Liberty’s 4 x 400 relay reigned supreme, nipping Fauquier by a scant .01 in 3:40.04 thanks to the efforts of Cole Hoffman, Jacob Phelps, Jackson Arnold and Aidan Neideich. The Falcon unit of Zach Seidel, Paccassi, Jack Carter and David Mayfield were second in 3:40.05.
Falcon Dylan Damer won the pole vault at 12-0, with teammate Josh Burke third at 10 feet.
Fauquier’s Jackson Geddis-Blount won the shot put with a throw of 46-11.75. This was a strong category for county throwers with Kettle Run’s Ronny Astudillo third at 43-11.5, followed by Falcons Darnell Carter (42-2) and Aaron Lewis (42-0) and Liberty’s Kaydin Chapman (40-02.25).
