Distribution of COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old underway, including in Fauquier

Doctor’s offices, pharmacies and community vaccination centers across Virginia will receive 377,000 doses of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old in the next few days, the state health department announced Wednesday.
After reviewing clinical trials, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the use of a reduced-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children 5 to 11 years old on Oct. 29, and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on the vaccine Tuesday.
The doses for younger children are one-third the volume of an adult dose. As with adults, however, the full vaccine regimen is two shots spaced at least 21 days apart.
Locally, Piedmont Pediatrics, Warrenton Pediatrics and Piedmont Family Practice have already received or are expecting the child doses.
Additionally, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will host a vaccination clinic Friday, Nov. 5 at Fauquier High School for the newly eligible age group; more than 100 appointments were available at vase.vdh.virginia.gov as of Wednesday afternoon.
“We realize that there will be some quick adopters and some who will wait and see, but we want to have the doses available to families when they are ready and feel comfortable,” said Dr. Joshua Jakum of Piedmont Pediatrics Wednesday. His practice received 300 doses Tuesday night, and patients may schedule an appointment through the practice website: piedmontpediatrics.com.
Warrenton Pediatrics and Linton Hall Pediatrics and will receive 100 doses and 300 doses, respectively, said Dr. Michael Amster on Wednesday. "We are very excited to have this available," he said, adding he was especially happy that having school-aged children vaccinated against COVID-19 will mean fewer disruptions to learning in school. "The need to go virtual will be much less," he said, because outbreaks and transmission among students and school staffers will be much less likely.
Piedmont Family Practice is expecting 100 doses, Dr. Steven von Elten said Wednesday.
During a conference call with media Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Health’s vaccine coordinator Dr. Danny Avula emphasized that he is confident that there will be more than enough doses to meet demand, pointing out that the 377,000 doses being distributed this week are enough to vaccinate half of the children in the newly eligible age group.
“We will continue to receive more vaccine each week moving forward. Really, we have no concerns about vaccine availability,” said Avula, explaining that the Virginia Department of Health is distributing vaccines based on the initial demand for vaccines for children 12 to 15.
The adult-dose Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was authorized for the 12-to-15 age group in May. More than 73% of Virginia’s currently eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19, including 65% of children 12 to 17.
For the doses for younger children, there is an emphasis on distributing doses to pediatric and family medical practices, Avula said. About 35% of the initial doses will be distributed to pharmacies, 7% to Virginia’s nine community vaccination centers and the rest to doctor’s offices. “We’re trying to reassure [parents] through the experts that they trust,” he said.
“Different providers are building their registration pathways,” he said, “so I really do think that the supply is going to more than meet the demand for 5 to 11s this week.”
The state is also rolling out its registration system through its vaccinate.virginia.gov website; the sign-up process may not be finalized until the end of the week, he said, since the statewide distribution needs to be worked out for the separate small-dose vaccine.
Avula emphasized that, like previous authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines, the new vaccine use went through a rigorous safety review. And while younger children are much less likely to get severely ill from a COVID-19 infection, there have been nearly 1,000 cases in children that led to hospitalizations. Additionally, 16 children in Virginia have died from COVID-19 complications since the beginning of the pandemic.
“There is still a clear benefit to keeping our kids safe,” said Avula. “We look to both the FDA and the CDC to do a really clear review of the trial data, and it really clearly pointed to a benefit.”
He also pointed to the fact that vaccinated children will be less likely to contract and spread the disease to immunocompromised members of their family and community who may not gain the same protection from vaccination as someone with a more robust immune system. “To help [children] understand that they’re getting vaccinated to help other people is really important,” said Avula.
He also emphasized that, unless they are symptomatic, fully vaccinated children will no longer have to stay home from school if they’ve been exposed to a person with COVID-19, therefore reducing the amount of time lost in the classroom. “There’s absolutely the sense that we want to get our kids vaccinated, not only to protect them, but to make this whole school thing easier.”
Like older children, younger children receiving the small-dose vaccine in clinical trials generally experienced mild side effects at most, and there were no reports of myocarditis or pericarditis in the clinical trials for 5-to-11-year-olds, Avula said — inflammation in and around the heart has been reported in extremely rare cases in older adolescents. “We’ll have to continue to follow the data for 5-to-11-year-olds, and we will do that,” he emphasized.
