Two locations in Fauquier County will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 for residents to dispose of unneeded prescription drugs. The service is free and anonymous; no questions asked.
The drop-off sites are the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office, located at 78 West Lee St., Warrenton and Remington Drug Store, located at 207 East Main St., Remington.
Officials caution against disposing of medicines in toilets or landfills, as doing so can pose a health and environmental risk.
The initiative is a joint effort by the Virginia State Police and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.
More information is available here.
