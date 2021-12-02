DIANA STORY: ‘I KNOW DEEP DOWN THE CHANGE WAS GOOD FOR ME’

It was time for a change, even if it came suddenly.
Four months ago, Diana Story, Fauquier High’s highly successful volleyball coach, stepped down after 25 years atop the program to become an FHS assistant principal.
Story, whose 456-156 record ranks fifth in VHSL history, had hoped to also keep coaching if she took the administrative post, but that wasn’t an option.
"It was such a short window for the opportunity," Story said. "I said, 'I'm going to go for it.' I can't let this opportunity go by."
Story recalls a chaotic two-week span in late July and early August as she departed from a coaching job that was her lifeblood.
The volleyball season at Fauquier was poised to begin with the team returning from its annual July trip to the Liberty University summer camp, after missing its 2020 trip due to the pandemic. Tryouts were set to commence Aug. 2 for the 2021 campaign.
"We had a wonderful camp, and I enjoyed the time there with the girls," Story said last week in an often emotional interview. "I was excited for a new season to begin. I never knew this was going to happen."
Fauquier was coming off a Northwestern District championship in the spring's relocated season. The Falcons were unbeaten versus Northwestern District foes, and everything was set for another successful campaign.
A series of behind-the-scenes events began unfolding, altering the program's structure. Word circulated that Fauquier assistant principal Danielle Tapscott left that post in the middle of July to move laterally to Kettle Run, taking many by surprise including Story.
Story was a member of the county's pool for prospective administrators.
The 1987 Fauquier graduate had obtained her administrative degree 15 years earlier. Her original long-term plan was to become an athletic administrator at the high school or collegiate level, but those desires would ebb.
She learned of the latest job opening July 21 and had to make a quick decision whether to pursue the opening. Story interviewed for the position July 29.
"I loved every aspect of my job," Story said, but she also knew such opportunities can be rare. "I wasn't sure what I wanted to do because I was entering the latter stages of my career. I was 'What do I want to think about?'"
Second thoughts
Fauquier principal Kraig Kelican offered her the position, but Story did not have an automatic response. There were second thoughts, she admitted. She hoped she could become an assistant principal while still coaching her beloved volleyball girls.
"Ultimately, I was told that I couldn't. That's when it became real," she said of not coaching. "I built Fauquier volleyball to what it is today along with those who have helped me
"The one constant has been me," the long-time coach said. "That was the hardest part when I walked away knowing it was no longer mine."
She knew the job was hers for a week before she could tell anyone , in case an unexpected snag arose at the School Board meeting.
"I couldn't even tell my family," Story said, adding she had to close the door to her classroom while she surreptitiously packed to move to her new office.
She also recalled avoiding walks down the hall because of constant questions from staff whether she was the new assistant principal. If cornered, she would mumble something about not knowing yet,
"I literally had to do that for a week. I felt like crap because I was lying to people," she admitted.
The School Board meeting date coincided with the first day of volleyball tryouts. Story and assistants Jen Linthicum, Kim Crowe and Melanie Jacobs all arrived early as usual, but the annual process went off script.
Story told them she had applied for the job and might not remain as the head coach.
Story said the quality of her staff was a major factor in deciding to relinquish coaching, giving her the confidence the program could continue to thrive. Linthicum took over as head coach.
"I would never have done it if I had not known [they] were not there to take it over," Story stressed. "I would never have been able to walk away if I did not have the quality I had in my staff. I would never have done that to those girls."
The School Board meeting went without a hitch, leaving Story with possibly her toughest assignment of the entire two weeks the next day.
Now, she had to inform her varsity players of the exodus.
"Tuesday at practice, I had to tell them that I wouldn't be their coach anymore. They were in shock," Story said. "I kept it together as much as I could. When I turned to walk away, I just lost it."
Historic numbers and many memories
Story departs the volleyball job after amassing a 456-156 record to make her the winningest coach in Fauquier County history in any sport. The victory total also is the fifth highest in state volleyball history, according to the Virginia High School League's record book.
Her teams qualified for regional play in 21 of her 25 years as head coach and won eight district crowns during the span. The Falcons also garnered multiple state tournament berths. The Falcons first trip to a state tournament came in 2000 when the team reached the Group AAA Final Four.
"That was the first major highlight of my career," Story said proudly.
When volleyball was a winter sport at the Group AA level, her 2002-2003 Fauquier unit became the first Falcon team ever to reach a state championship game, finishing as the runner-up to Cave Spring.
Her teams won 20 or more matches in six seasons, recording 19 wins four times, 18 once and 17 twice. The 2016 and 2017 squads are co-school record holders with 22 victories. The 22 wins is the second most in any Falcon sport in a season, only trailing the 23 won by the 1986-87 Allen Creasy-coached boys basketball team.
The accolades and high numbers pay statistical homage to the continued success, Story said, yet her most important memories stem from interpersonal relationships.
"There are many individuals from throughout the years that I still see or hear about," Story said in her office with walls covered by volleyball photos and other mementos. "There are many who hold a place in my heart whether it be individually or as a team."
She attended all the team's home matches and those at Kettle Run and Liberty this season, "But the relationships aren't the same," she lamented.
"I miss it. Don't get me wrong," Story said. "But I know deep down in my heart, the change was good for me."
