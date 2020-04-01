For anyone who has diabetes, managing it well during this pandemic is more important than ever, said Margaret V. Rowe, PharmD, in a press release. Rowe is diabetes education program coordinator and instructor at Apothecary Solutions, Inc., Remington Drug Company.
She said that Remington Drug continues to offer free diabetes education, the Sweet Spot. For the foreseeable future, though, the classes will be virtual, using a free conference line service.
April's topic will be "The Sweet Spot Grocery Guide." Classes will be held twice. The first class will be Thursday, April 9, from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and the second will be Thursday, April 23, from 7 to 8 p.m.
Information on how to participate in the class is being mailed to those people who have been regular participants, said Rowe, but newcomers are welcome. For more information, the store may be reached at 439-3247, or by email at info@remingtondrug.com.
