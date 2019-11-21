Department of Fire and Rescue Emergency Management Chief Darren Stevens was honored Thursday morning with the annual Roland Tapscott Good Scout award, by the Boy Scouts of America, National Capital Area Council. About 70 friends, supporters and town and county officials gathered at Fauquier Springs Country Club for the ceremony.
Stevens is a 23-year veteran of the DFREM. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and worked as a Fauquier County deputy.
He was also a Boy Scout. He remembered, “I had risen to the rank of Life Scout and had my eye on the Eagle Scout prize when I was stricken by two common Boy Scout ailments: girls and cars.”
Even without an Eagle Award, Stevens epitomizes the Boy Scout dedication to public service and volunteerism. He has contributed to volunteer fire companies, the Boys and Girls Club and numerous charitable organizations. And of course, he was a Scoutmaster.
Stevens said, “… the most important lessons stayed with me through adulthood. I was blessed to later become an adult Scout as both my sons moved through the ranks. My fondest memories as both child and adult are sitting around the campfire and enjoying outdoor cooking, I strongly believe that there is no meal that cannot be improved upon by the application of open flame and cast iron.”
He elaborated on what he’s learned through Scouting:
Always be kind, encourage one another and build each other up. As you progress through the ranks you learn that it’s nice to be important but more important to be nice.
Always share, it doesn’t matter if toys or knowledge. Be grateful for what you have and readily share it with others.
Always tell the truth. If you tell a lie just once, then all your truths become questionable.
Always be a good citizen, take the time to help others and find a way to serve your community.
Always be willing to bite of more than you can chew, and then keep chewing. I’d rather choke on success than nibble on mediocrity.
Always aim for the bullseye; start each day with your sights on the center of the target. You won't always hit, it but I guarantee you will miss 100 percent of the times you don’t try.
And lastly, always do a good turn daily ... it can be as simple as holding the door, raking some leaves or shoveling a walk for a neighbor. Each night when you lay down, ask yourself, "What was my good deed today? What am I doing to make my world a better place?"
Stevens acknowledged that because of some serious health challenges, “2019 had been a challenging year for me. Redskins fans would probably call it a ‘rebuilding year.’ I would be remiss to stand in front of you today without taking a moment to stress the importance of living your best life to its fullest each day, you simply don’t know what is lurking around the corner.
“While I have faith in God’s plan for me, this past year showed me that it is most likely not in a straight line. I feel truly blessed to be standing here today, that in itself is a victory.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
