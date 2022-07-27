The Warrenton Planning Commission Tuesday night got a first look at a proposed development at the corner of Broadview Avenue and Bear Wallow Road on the 4.81-acre site that currently hosts O’Brien’s Irish Pub but is otherwise vacant. The developers’ plan, dubbed Waterloo Junction, includes 47 1,800-square-foot townhomes with garages, a retail building and a small park.
The restaurant building already has several apartments on the second floor. As part of the plan, these would be renovated as well. O’Brien’s would also benefit from landscape improvements and the addition of a larger outdoor seating area extending into what is now a parking lot.
To move forward, the project would require a rezoning approval, a comprehensive plan amendment and a special use permit — all of which are subject to public hearings and votes by the planning commission and the town council. The planning commission will hold a public hearing on the proposal Aug. 16.
The townhomes would sell for between $400,000 and $500,000, but there also would be an affordable housing component to the development, said John Foote, a land use attorney representing ownersGoal LC and Fog Holdings, LLC along with Farrish Properties & Acquisitions, LLC, the entity applying for town zoning approvals. Of the 47 townhomes, five would be designated “affordable dwelling units;” one of the six proposed apartments on the second floor of O’Brien’s would also be designated as an ADU.
Foote began his presentation by saying, “Everyone in this room knows where this is. Every one of us has driven by there and hoped for something better. The site needs to find a new future.”
The site’s only current building is O’Brien’s. The Cheswick Motel used to sit on the back part of the lot before it was demolished several years ago.
The developers are asking for a rezoning and several waivers in order to proceed with the mixed-use plan. Rather than the required 20-foot-wide homes that current ordinances require, Foote said his client would like to build homes that are only 16 feet wide. In the statement of justification presented to the planning commission Tuesday, the higher density permitted by the 16-foot units would “provide a lower attainable house base pricing for entry-level Waterloo home ownership.” The townhomes would be 45 feet tall.
Other waivers include allowing the project to move forward on only 4.8 acres (the current minimum is 5 acres), landscaping and internal road width (22 feet instead of 24 feet).
There would be 191 parking spaces for restaurant customers, residents and park visitors, including two for each townhome (one in the driveway and one in the garage). The town-required minimum for the project is 161 parking spaces.
A preliminary vehicle study estimates that the townhomes would generate approximately 400 vehicle trips a day.
There would be three exits/entrances to the development: two that feed onto Broadview and one onto Bear Wallow Road. The Bear Wallow access would only allow a right turn out of the development. There would be no access to the property from Norfolk Drive, which runs along the back of the property.
Foote said that no potential retail tenant or tenants have been identified for the retail space that fronts on Broadview Avenue.
Planning commissioners had a few questions about whether the park would be open to all or be reserved only for residents and Foote said that that had not been established; it would depend on questions of potential liability insurance.
Planning Commissioner Ali Zarabi expressed concern about upcoming construction on Broadview Avenue — unrelated to the Waterloo proposal — and how it might affect traffic congestion in the area. “I have a hard time seeing anything on that side [of Broadview] until we have a clear indication about traffic and congestion on that Broadview project.”
If the project is sent by the planning commission to the town council and is approved at that level before the end of the year, construction could begin in 2024, estimated Foote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.