Despite ‘extraordinary efforts’ to clean up local waterways, streams remain polluted

In February 2014, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued a two-page release on what it deemed an anti-pollution “success story.” It cited all the projects undertaken to remove E. coli bacteria from Carter Run, a pretty stream that winds some 20 miles through north-central Fauquier County. The program had been so successful, the EPA said, that the stream would be removed from Virginia’s list of impaired waters “in the near future.”
Seven years later Carter Run is still on the state register. So are 36 other streams or sections of streams that have been listed for years as impaired for drinking, recreation or sustaining fish. They include well-known Fauquier streams, such as Goose Creek, Great Run, Thumb Run, Cedar Run and most of the Rappahannock River, comprising 306 miles of the county’s waterways.
There are 1,700 miles of streams in Fauquier, but not all have been tested.
State and local officials note their extraordinary efforts to clean up these streams, including spending more than $12 million on repairing broken septic systems, fencing cattle out of the streams and more. David Evans, a coordinator for the state Department of Environmental Quality who oversees rural pollution reduction efforts, notes that some streams have seen improvement, and dozens statewide – though none in Fauquier -- have been removed or “delisted” from the statewide register of impaired water bodies.
Yet the overall problem persists, highlighting the difficulty of cleaning up the state’s – and Fauquier’s – waterways. “It’s very challenging. It’s a long-term challenge; the data tells you that,” Evans said.
For starters, stream impairment is a complex issue. Contamination may come from various nutrients found in fertilizers, from PCBs in the soil, or from sediment, which smothers insects that feed fish. Urban stormwater runoff carries a lot of this. But in rural Fauquier, the problem is most often E. coli bacteria from humans, cattle or wildlife. A typical stream may be besieged by multiple farms with animals, by leakage from numerous septic systems, or both.
To gauge the cleanliness of streams, the state, other agencies and citizens test them regularly. For instance, employees of the John Marshall Soil and Water Conservation District, which runs several programs to improve water quality, checks 32 sites in Fauquier County monthly for E. coli bacteria and seven other sites quarterly for stream bug life, says Melissa Allen, the district’s manager. State officials and citizens monitor hundreds more.
If a stream is frequently found to violate EPA standards, it may be put on the state’s impaired streams list and be declared unfit for drinking, recreation or fish consumption -- or inhospitable to insect life, depending on the pollutant. (The EPA standard is an ideal, Evans said, and waters labeled impaired may be OK for boating or swimming if the state health department has not closed them.)
Then the state and the EPA decide whether to establish a Total Maximum Daily Load or TMDL for pollution on the stream, identifying the pollutants of concern and their sources. That can take more than a year, involving the DEQ, fish and game officials, health agencies, environmental groups and the public.
Once that study is done, and if improvement seems achievable, the next step is to develop an implementation plan to determine what actions can be taken and by whom. In agricultural areas, the actions include fencing cattle out of streams, creating buffers to filter runoff before it reaches the water and improving pastures to encourage water to seep into the ground instead of running into the stream.
But all this has to be done within the context of state funds, agency manpower and whether a stream is seen as improvable. In Fauquier County, with 37 impaired streams or stream segments, only 10 have approved TMDL plans. Three implementation plans covering eight steams have been written in recent years – but only one remains active. “There's just, as a practical constraint of the staffing and the funding available, there's just so many that we can do,” said the DEQ’s Evans.
“The percentage of known impaired streams that have a TMDL, or are even under the process of having a TMDL developed, is small,“ said Peggy Sanner, Virginia executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation. “And then of those that have a TMDL, those that reach the end of the road, i.e., the qualities that would warrant delisting, is smaller still. It's a very bad problem.”
Carter Run is an example. In 1998, the DEQ placed a 3.55-mile segment of the stream that it was monitoring on its list of impaired waters due to high amounts of E. coli from human, pet, livestock and wildlife sources. By the mid-2000s, the state had developed implementation plans for three sets of Fauquier streams and their tributaries. One was for Carter, Thumb, Great and Deep runs. Another was for Marsh, Brown and Craig runs. A third covered Goose Creek and Little River.
That opened the door for state grants administered by the John Marshall Conservation District, which either pays or shares the cost with landowners for anti-pollution projects. By 2017, for the Carter Run group of streams, the district helped landowners install 68 miles of cattle exclusion fencing, create 242 acres of stream buffer and plant 94 acres of cover crops. By 2012, another report says, 86 septic tanks were pumped out and 30 more were repaired or replaced.
Carter Run’s E. coli trend line headed down. From 2004 to 2012, the E. coli violation rate (the percentage of too-high levels per sampling) dropped by two-thirds, pointing toward zero. In 2014, the EPA issued its “success” statement predicting that Carter Run would soon be removed from the list of impaired waters. But by the end of 2014, the E. coli numbers had jumped back up to 2009 levels. No one knows exactly why – rainfall, testing vagaries, agricultural practices could have played a role. But the numbers stayed up. The trend line was still heading gently down, but it was no longer pointing toward zero. Carter stayed on the impaired streams list.
Meanwhile, the projects were running out of steam. In 2012, only funding for Carter Run and Thumb Run remained, and those projects were closed out in 2017. Eighty-five percent of the state’s cattle fencing goal for Carter Run had been reached, but only 3% of the pasture management goal. Sixty-eight percent of hoped-for septic system repairs had been done, but only 11% of expected new installations.
John Marshall officials consulted with the DEQ and decided not to try to renew those grants. “I think towards the end of those grants, they didn't believe there was sufficient interest from homeowners that had septic and agricultural [pollution] producers, to be able to proceed with another grant, “said Evans.
“All these projects are voluntary,” said Allen. “If we're not getting the people to sign up, then we have to move on. You know, they're not required to sign up.” The only active TMDL grant-funded project in Fauquier now is for Upper Goose Creek.
However, the John Marshall district has now partnered with Friends of the Rappahannock and others to apply for new, and somewhat different, grants for the Carter Run and Marsh Run groups of streams. Their projects would focus on stormwater retention, rain gardens, tree plantings, stream buffers and reforestation of agricultural land, rather than cattle fencing. “I think the prospects are very positive for it,” Evans said.
And John Marshall has also applied for a new Goose Creek grant that will emphasize septic repairs and pump-outs. Allen said she hopes that someday Goose Creek will be taken off the impaired waters list. “One of the reasons why we're continuing is because we know that we may have a chance, you know, of de-listing. I feel confident that we're continuing really good work there,” said Allen.
A DEQ-supplied chart of Goose Creek’s E. coli pollution levels shows a distinct downward trend through 2017, then two bad years in 2018 and 2019, and then two very good years in 2020 and 2021. Evans said that heavy rains, which wash pollutants into streams, may have had an effect. The overall E. coli trend line slopes slightly downward.
Sanner, whose watchdog organization seeks to cut pollution that flows into the Chesapeake Bay, said that even if the numbers are not always encouraging, the work is worth doing: “Even if we can't measure the specific result directly, we can know that if we hadn't put that practice in, the results would be far worse. So, they may not be perfect, but they are helping stem the tide of pollution to our waterways.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.