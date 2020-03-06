After encountering a man behaving strangely on East Lee Street in Warrenton Wednesday night, a Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputy ended up pursuing the man on foot and eventually used a taser to bring him under control, according to FCSO spokesman James Hartman.
On March 4 at about 8:30 p.m., a deputy conducted a traffic stop on East Lee Street. While speaking to the driver, the deputy heard noise behind him and observed another vehicle had parked behind the cruiser.
As the deputy approached this second vehicle, said Hartman, the driver exited the vehicle and began taking off his clothes. While speaking with the driver, the deputy determined that he was possibly under the influence of an unknown substance. The driver said that when he saw the deputy’s emergency lights, he pulled over.
Hartman said that during the encounter, the driver was increasingly uncooperative and started to run on East Lee Street. The deputy ran after him and was able to take the driver to the ground, but he continued to resist. Hartman said the deputy deployed a taser and brought the driver under control.
A K-9 called in to assist with the foot pursuit conducted a “free air sniff” around the suspect’s vehicle and signaled the presence of narcotics/marijuana. A subsequent search of the driver’s vehicle revealed packages of suspected marijuana, Hartman said.
The driver was identified as John Waldridge Smith Jr., 45, of Warrenton. Smith is charged with obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, public intoxication and possession of marijuana. He was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, Hartman said.
