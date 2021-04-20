Deputy is allegedly assaulted while making arrest

A Marshall man has been charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer, according to Joell D. Kight, communications manager with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Kight said that FCSO deputies were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. Monday to a home on Salem Avenue in Marshall in response to a reported disturbance.
During the investigation, police said that they found evidence that an assault had occurred. When deputies tried to arrest a suspect, he attempted to flee. Deputies apprehended the suspect after a brief foot chase, Kight said, adding that a deputy received minor injuries during the arrest. The suspect also sustained a minor injury.
Keith Knowles, 53 of Marshall, was charged with assault and battery, assaulting a law enforcement officer, obstruction of justice by force and giving a false report to law enforcement.
He is being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center with no bond.
