A sheriff’s deputy was attacked on Friday, Feb. 14, at Fauquier Hospital, Fauquier County sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman said in a news release.
About 7:15 a.m. on Feb. 14, a deputy was maintaining security of a man in law enforcement custody when the man attacked him in an exam room, Hartman said.
“During the assault the deputy was punched and kicked and suffered minor injuries,” Hartman said in the news release.
The suspect, Jorge Covarrubias Cuevas, 30, of Marshall, “was eventually brought under control,” the news release said.
He has been charged with two counts of felony assault on law enforcement.
The deputy was treated for injuries.
Cuevas was held with no bond at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center at the time of his arrest.
