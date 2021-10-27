Density amendment could lead to new apartments in Old Town Warrenton

A proposal by a local planning consultant on behalf of an Old Town Warrenton property owner would double the density of apartments allowed – from 25 per acre to 50 per acre -- on the second and third floors of Central Business District properties with a special use permit. Old Town Warrenton and adjacent streets make up most of the CBD. (Apartments are prohibited on the ground floor except by special use permit.)
The Warrenton Planning Commission got a first look at the idea Oct. 19.
Chris Mothersead, who is also a former director of planning and development for the town, addressed a Warrenton Planning Commission work session Oct. 19 on behalf of Malcolm Alls Alls Real Estate, who owns property near the post office on Main Street. Mothersead said he had talked to seven Old Town property owners and they were all in favor of the higher density.
“It would change the use of Main Street, not the look of it,” he said.
Rob Walton, current director of community development for the town, explained that the change in density would allow property owners to expand the number of apartments they could offer for rent. He cited as an example the space over Miller Carpets (the former Designs by Teresa) at the corner of Main Street and Alexandria Pike. Right now, Walton said, there is room for two apartments, but the density only allows for one.
Walton said that there are already some illegal apartments over Old Town shops and the change would allow them to be rented legally. He said he didn’t know how many illegal apartments there were on Main Street or on side streets.
Mothersead said in his statement of justification presented to the planning commission that “The average lot size along Main Street and the adjacent areas is only 0.10 acre. … However, the density for residential use is limited to 25 dwellings per gross acre. As a result, the average lot can have no more than two dwelling units, which represents most of the downtown parcels. For most structures, this would not be an incentive for redevelopment of the upper floors of an older, historic building.”
Walton said that increasing the density to 50 units per acre would allow three additional units on a parcel that is 0.10 acre.
The former Fauquier Bank location at Courthouse Square in Warrenton is for sale with a price tag of $7.5 million. When The Fauquier Bank merge…
Mothersead said that because of the pandemic and the realization that employees can work from home productively, the demand for office space has plummeted while the demand for housing has increased.
He also thought that rent for a one-bedroom apartment would be between $1,200 and $1,600 per month, more than landlords could ask from office space tenants.
Planning commissioners had questions for Mothersead about utilities, traffic, parking and whether property owners would build up to take advantage of the added density.
Mothersead said that up to 195 additional units could be added under the new density limits, but he estimated that “realistically, about 105 new living units would be added for a range of 189 to 262 new” residents downtown. He said he didn’t believe property owners would choose to add to the height of Old Town buildings, but Walton said, “It could happen.” Buildings are permitted to be 45 feet high by right, 75 feet with a special use permit, he said.
Mothersead said that sewer and water needs could rise two or threefold, an increase of about 19,500 gallons per day, if current space currently reserved for offices were converted to residences.
Walton said that if apartments are within 300 feet of a municipal lot, landlords do not have to provide parking. “The applicant should need to do a parking study,” he said.
Mothersead said in his statement of justification that “there are numerous parking facilities existing in downtown that previous studies have demonstrated are adequate and possess excess spaces.” He also said that many residents would be going to work during the day, creating parking availability for visitors to Old Town; they would only return in the evening after most Old Town shops are closed.
If the planning commission decides to move forward with the suggested zoning text amendment as written, the average size of apartments in a mixed-use building would be 500 square feet with a minimum of 300 livable square feet (exclusive of storage, mechanical and hallway areas). Any design or rehabilitation of a building to accommodate the new density must be compatible with the Historic District and its regulations.
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
