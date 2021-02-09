Fauquier County Public Schools has named Mrs. Denise L. Sandlin as its new assistant superintendent for business and planning. Dr. David Jeck, division superintendent, announced her appointment to be effective Feb. 15. “Ms. Sandlin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Fauquier County Public Schools. Her background in school system budgeting is very impressive, and she carries with her an outstanding reputation.”
Sandlin will bring more than 20 years of diversified business management experience to FCPS, including previous work in state and local governments and public schools. Sandlin recently served Chesterfield County Public Schools as the director of management and budget since 2019. As FCPS assistant superintendent for business and planning, Sandlin will assist the division superintendent with business and strategic planning, be responsible for the annual budget development process and develop the school operating, business and support services budgets and capital improvement plan. Other responsibilities include supervising and coordinating the school division's fiscal services, budgeting, modernization and new construction projects.
