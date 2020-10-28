Fauquier County has been a Republican stronghold for over a decade, but some Democratic campaigners and Virginia political commentators say shifting political dynamics could benefit Democratic candidates in Fauquier in 2020 and beyond.
The county hasn’t picked a Democratic presidential candidate since President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964, and a statewide Democratic candidate has carried the county only once since the year 2000. However, more college-educated residents moving to Fauquier from liberal suburbs, combined with the Republican Party’s drift to the right, has given the Democrats an opening in the historically conservative county, according to political analysts from both parties.
Robert Zwick, the vice chair of Fauquier County’s electoral board and a former Democratic House of Delegates candidate, said the changing political landscape of Fauquier is as much about President Donald Trump as it is about new people moving to the county.
“It’s not that they’re changing the minds of old residents so much as with the new population that’s just coming in,” Zwick said. “The northern part of the county attracts wealthy, college-educated voters. The southern end of the county has more modestly priced housing and is rural.”
While Fauquier is still reliably Republican, statewide elections in 2017 and 2018 have seen Democrats steadily chipping away at Republican margins of victory in the county. Trump won the county by 25 points in 2016; Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie beat Ralph Northam by 20 points in 2017; and Republican U.S. Senate candidate and Trump-acolyte Corey Stewart beat incumbent Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine by 12 points in 2018.
Political analysts say that shift toward the Democrats is likely the result of the county’s slow but steady population growth, occurring in areas like Bealeton, New Baltimore and Vint Hill, coupled with a strong anti-Trump sentiment among higher income and college-educated voters.
The county has attracted a steady trickle of new residents in recent years, adding a total of about 6,000 new residents since 2010, and more than 10,000 new registered voters to its voter rolls. Voting precincts that have added the most voters in the county during that time – Vint Hill and Bealeton – also had the largest Democratic swing between 2016 and 2018.
Vint Hill has added about 1,800 new registered voters since 2010 and voted for Trump by a 30-point margin in 2016. Two years later, Stewart carried the precinct by just 14 points – a 16-point swing in favor of the Democrats. Bealeton added just over 1,000 new registered voters since 2010 and voted for Trump by 24 points in 2016. And Stewart carried Bealeton by only seven points – an 18-point swing in favor of the Democrats.
David Ramadan, a former Republican member of the Virginia House of Delegates and an adjunct professor at George Mason University’s Schar School of Policy and Government, said the county’s proximity to Washington, D.C. means that some parts of the county will “follow the trend of the rest of Northern Virginia,” where fast suburban growth has contributed to a wash of Democratic victories.
“Fauquier is not Northern Virginia, but that won’t be for long,” Ramadan said. “That sprawl of urban to rural will catch up pretty soon.”
But Ramadan added that the rural and agricultural areas in the county will “remain solid Republican.”
Ben Tribbett, a Fairfax-based Democratic political consultant, said Fauquier is a good example of an area where two opposing political shifts are happening simultaneously that have resulted in “a slight gain for Democrats.”
Tribbett said rural voters in the county are continuing to move away from Democrats, and “highly educated, high-income areas” are moving toward Democrats. Tribbett said those political shifts, seen all over the country, are “washing each other out” in Fauquier.
“There aren’t not a lot of places in the state where both of those things are true, but Fauquier is one of them,” Tribbett said. “In most of Virginia, localities are going one way or the other.”
While every voting precinct in Fauquier County saw a shift toward Democratic candidates between 2016 and 2018, Virginia’s 2019 off-off-year elections, which typically have the lowest voter turnout of any Virginia election year, told a different story.
Republican candidates running for the House of Delegates in Fauquier actually increased their margins of victory in 2019 in the largely agricultural south compared to Trump’s 2016 margin of victory; they also did better in several precincts that saw Democratic gains in statewide elections the year before, like Vint Hill.
Del. Michael Webert, R-18th, carried the Opal precinct by 48 points in 2019 – 5 points higher than Trump’s 2016 margin of victory. Republican House of Delegates candidate DJ Jordan carried the Catlett precinct by 53 points – 4 points higher than Trump’s 2016 margin of victory. Jordan also carried the Vint Hill precinct by 34 points, 3 points better than Trump’s 2016 win.
But Matt Walton, a former Republican candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates and a senior contributor to conservative news outlet The Bearing Drift, said the swing toward the Democratic Party in Virginia’s suburbs, and even in the exurbs, could continue in 2020.
Walton said that, in addition to Trump, Republican candidates who have run in Virginia’s statewide races over the last decade, like former-gubernatorial candidate Ken Cuccinelli, Stewart and current-Republican gubernatorial candidate state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-11th, have run too far to the right of the majority of Virginians, “alienating suburban voters.”
“Republicans are going further and further to the right and pushing policies that aren’t the middle-of-the-road policies that Virginians want to hear about,” Walton said. “I think that has gotten into the mindset of the voter, especially in the suburban areas where they’re looking for more solutions rather than the far-right rhetoric that the Republican party has had.”
Walton added that the party’s embrace of conspiracy theorists like QAnon, a right-wing group that believes Trump is under assault by Satan-worshipping pedophiles, has led to a further rejection of the party among college-educated voters.
Walton said the Virginia Republican Party’s rightward drift over the last decade has been “a complete disaster.”
“The trends are not in the Republicans’ favor, and Virginia keeps getting bluer because Republicans keep going further to the right,” Walton said.
Walton is currently serving as the Virginia coordinator for the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump “super-PAC” run by conservatives.
Rich Anderson, chair of the Republican Party of Virginia, said national politics may have an increased impact on this year's elections, especially in Northern Virginia because it is in “the backyard of Washington, D.C.”
But Anderson said he thinks that moderate Democratic and Republican voters may both be changing sides this election cycle.
“You might have some moderate people that are not comfortable with President Trump. But by the same token, some people who have told me they are voting Republican this time because they are concerned about the direction of the Democrat Party,” Anderson said. “I’ve heard that play out on both sides of the aisle.”
On the ground in Fauquier County, Fauquier Democratic Committee Political Director Max Hall said he sees a surge of voter enthusiasm heading into the 2020 election, due in no small part to anti-Trump sentiment felt by county residents that could last beyond 2020.
Hall said the “daily bombardment of new outrages” from the Trump administration, including its handling of the pandemic and Trump’s “both sides” comment after the “Unite the Right rally” in Charlottesville in 2017, is partly driving the changing political landscape of the county heading into the 2020 election.
“We see Fauquier County trending bluer and we expect that trend to continue in the future as more people move into Fauquier and the county continues to grow,” Hall said.
