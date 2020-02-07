The registration deadline is Monday, Feb.10. to vote in the March 3 Virginia democratic presidential primary, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Applications by mail must be postmarked by Feb. 10; in-person applications must be submitted by 5 p.m. on Feb. 10; online applications must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 10.
Any Virginia resident can check or update their registration status or apply to vote for the first time at elections.virginia.gov/vote. Applications are also available at DMV customer service centers, social service offices, and public libraries or at Fauquier County’s Office of the General Registrar, which is located at 528 Waterloo Road, Suite 200, Warrenton.
More information about registering and other voting-related questions can be found at vote.virginia.gov or by calling 800-552-9745 or TTY 711.
