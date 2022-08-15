Eastern Hospital

Eastern State Hospital in James City County is one of Virginia’s eight publicly run mental hospitals, which have struggled with understaffing and an influx of psychiatric admissions. Expanded mental health services under Medicaid were intended to reduce admissions at state-run facilities.

Eastern State Hospital in Williamsburg is the largest of nine state-run psychiatric hospitals. Lawmakers have increased funding to community mental health services over the past several years in an effort to reduce admissions to state hospitals.
