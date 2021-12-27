Demand for COVID-19 testing surges locally

There were about 80 cars lined up for COVID-19 testing at Piedmont Urgent Care in Warrenton on Monday at lunchtime. The line stretched through the parking lot and down Walker Drive for blocks. Testing was being accomplished on a first-come, first-served basis and the wait was estimated at about three hours.
Nearby at GoWell Urgent Care, which requires patients to have an appointment before getting in line, there were about 15 cars around the perimeter of the parking lot and snaked around the back of the building.
George Webb, CEO of GoWell, expressed his appreciation for the patience of his business neighbors as the urgent care center accommodates what he characterized as an unprecedented number of patients.
“And our patients have been so patient with the long waits for testing. People have been very kind,” he said.
Those with symptoms who have tested positive for COVID-19 are being seen by GoWell practitioners only via remote visits. Nurse practitioner Lindsay Serey, FNP-C, said that virtual appointments are efficient and help to keep the staff and other patients safe, but when internet connectivity is an issue, “It’s a massive problem.”
Webb said the situation is fluid and the practice is constantly reevaluating based on the number of patients who need to be seen and the severity of cases.
Serey said that most COVID patients the practice has seen have had relatively mild symptoms, “especially those who have been vaccinated. Unvaccinated patients are a little bit sicker” – with high fevers, severe body aches, coughing and chest discomfort.
Serey described the pace of the office since Thanksgiving as “hectic,” explaining “we had a little spike when the kids went back to school, but that settled down. About a month ago, we started to see more COVID patients.” The practice sees 50 to 60 patients a day who do not have COVID symptoms; the rest are COVID-related, she said.
In the last 30 days or so, “we have treated 3,549 patients, or 136 a day. But over the past week, we have treated 1,397 patients, or nearly 200 a day,” said Webb. He said that the number of phone calls being handled at the clinic has also exploded. “Over the past month, we have averaged 477 phone calls per day. Over the past week, that number is 1,399.”
The day after Christmas was the height of the surge in phone calls. “From 7:45 a.m. until 3:25 p.m. today, the number of incoming calls is 1,950,” he said Sunday.
The GoWell staff has been working long hours and until a month ago had managed to stay healthy. Serey said that some staff members began to test positive for COVID around Thanksgiving.
Webb was enjoying his first day back on the office Monday after being out with COVID for two weeks. He reported that his symptoms were minor, like other staff members have experienced. All of GoWell’s 27 staff members have been vaccinated, he said.
Webb is very proud of his staff. “We have a small urgent care clinic – only 2,400 square feet with five exam rooms. Despite supply chain issues, illness and family obligations, the GoWell staff has turned out to the tune of three and four times the normal staffing levels, putting in exhaustive hours, with all COVID tests being performed outside in the cold weather. It is really a Herculean effort.”
Webb said he knows that his team is not unique. He said, “The phenomenal effort by our providers and staff is only but one example of the dedication, courage and commitment of health care workers around the country and the world during these difficult times. And they do so with patience, compassion, humor and humility. They really are heroes.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
