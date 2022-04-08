Sandra Manuel, 73, of Delaplane, was killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday, April 5 on a rural Delaplane road, the Virginia State Police announced Friday.
Manuel was driving a 2007 Honda CRV on Grove Lane when she crossed the double yellow center line and collided head-on with another vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to the state police. The collision occurred at 6:37 p.m. about three-fourths of a mile southeast of the Delaplane commuter lot.
The second vehicle was a 2022 Jeep Wrangler occupied by two residents of Upperville, a 74-year-old man and a 67-year-old woman. Both sustained "life threatening" injuries and were transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital. The state police did not reveal their names.
Everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt, according to the state police. The crash remains under investigation.
