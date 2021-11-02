Del. Guzman holds on in 31st District, defeating Republican challenger

Democratic incumbent Del. Elizabeth Guzman was reelected Tuesday to represent the 31st District in the Virginia House of Delegates, leading Republican challenger Ben Baldwin by more than 3,000 votes with fewer than 700 absentee ballots outstanding as of 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Guzman had a 53.9% to 46% lead over Baldwin as of 11:20 p.m. on election night, with 38,775 ballots counted.
Guzman, who immigrated to Virginia from Peru, was first elected to represent the 31st District in the House of Delegates in 2017, defeating incumbent Lee Scott Lingamfelter by 10 points. She won reelection in 2019. The 31st District includes sections of Fauquier and Prince William counties.
Guzman, 48, is a social worker and public administrator for the City of Alexandria. Since taking office, Guzman has advocated for a number of progressive policies, such as universal paid sick leave and collective bargaining for government employees.
In a statement, Guzman said, "I'm honored to be able to represent the 31st District for a third term. When I first ran for office, I told my constituents every two years they would have the opportunity to decide if I kept my promises. I've worked extremely hard to deliver for working families, and we know there is so much more we can do: we must work to build a commonwealth that is not only number one for business, but number one for working families."
Baldwin, a financial advisor in Prince William County, campaigned on a platform of supporting business and law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.