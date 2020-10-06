Saying Virginia needs a leader who will fight for the working class, Del. Elizabeth Guzman formally announced her campaign for lieutenant governor on Monday. It’s a post that has yet to be held by a Latina or a woman.
Guzman, 47, said she believes she’s ready for the promotion because of her accomplishments in the House of Delegates and her 17-year career in the public sector, serving Fairfax County schools, Fairfax County government and now the City of Alexandria. Guzman is a social worker and division chief for the City of Alexandria's Center for Adult Services.
A native of Peru, Guzman came to the U.S. in the 1990s as a single mother who worked three minimum wage jobs to support her young daughter before eventually taking classes at Northern Virginia Community College; she earned a bachelor’s degree and then two master’s degrees. Guzman now lives in Dale City with her husband, Carlos, her mother and the couple’s four children.
“I came to this country as a 25-year-old single mother with $300 to my name, and I had to work three minimum wage jobs with no health care and no paid sick days just to afford a one-bedroom apartment,” Guzman said in a release announcing her candidacy. “But my struggle is not unique to immigrants, and millions of Virginia families are living paycheck to paycheck, just barely getting by.”
Guzman is in her second term in the Virginia House of Delegates, where she represents parts of Prince William and Fauquier counties in the 31st District. She beat eight-term incumbent Republican L. Scott Lingamfelter with 54% of the vote in 2017, becoming one of 15 Democrats elected to the state House that year. In 2019, she fended off a challenge from Republican D.J. Jordan, winning nearly 53% of the vote.
Now, Guzman says she’ll forgo a run for a third term in 2021 to pursue the state’s second-highest elected post. She said she’s taking the step mostly because she believes the state Senate, over which the lieutenant governor presides, needs a more progressive voice.
Guzman, who’s earned a reputation as one of the General Assembly’s most progressive members, said it has been frustrating to see the state Senate either water down or kill some of her most consequential bills, including those allowing collective bargaining rights, raising the minimum wage and requiring larger companies to offer their employees paid sick leave.
The Democratic-controlled General Assembly has made progress on the first two issues. Beginning later this year, public employees can bargain collectively if their governing bodies agree. Also, the state’s $7.25 minimum wage will rise to $9.50 in May and is on a trajectory to reach $15 by 2026. But the increases leave out domestic and farm workers and won’t rise above $12 an hour unless reaffirmed by state lawmakers before 2024.
Guzman’s paid sick leave bill was shot down by the state Senate during this year’s ongoing special session, which was called in part to help Virginians deal with a global pandemic.
“It’s clear to me that while Virginia is [ranked] number one for businesses, it is not for workers,” Guzman said in an interview Sunday.
“In my interactions with the Senate it became clear to me there was not a champion who could say they understand what Virginia families are going through in the pandemic,” she added. “I know what it’s like to leave a sick child at home because you have to work and earn a paycheck. That’s a reality for many Virginia families right now, and I felt the Senate was not listening to the working class. They were not listening to the workers.”
Although Guzman said she has been thinking about announcing her candidacy since last summer, she initially held back because Latinx communities, including those in her district, have been hard hit by the pandemic and required extra assistance from her and her staff. When her paid sick leave bill died last month, however, she felt a renewed sense of urgency.
“I knew I had to do it because If I don’t, these voiceless communities are voiceless in the state Senate,” she said.
If elected, Guzman said she plans to use the role to promote progressive legislation and influence policy as chair of several state commissions.
“The lieutenant governor has to be prepared to become the governor in case of an emergency,” she added, citing her experience in public administration and in the state legislature. “I understand how the legislative process works, and I can say I have the qualifications to take that role if necessary.”
Regarding her work as a state delegate, Guzman said she is most proud of her collective bargaining bill and her three-year effort to increase the age at which minors must be tried as an adult from 14 to 16.
She also serves as vice chair of the House of Delegates’ Education Committee and, as a newly appointed member of the jail board, was instrumental in the board’s decision earlier this summer to end the jail’s 13-year-old 287(g) agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. The program deputized some jail officers to work as ICE agents in the jail and led to the deportation of hundreds of local immigrants, many for low-level crimes.
Guzman already faces three fellow Democratic candidates in her party’s primary for the lieutenant governor’s race, including Del. Hala Ayala, who represents the neighboring 51st District in Prince William County. Ayala and Guzman became the first Latinx women elected to the Virginia House of Delegates in 2017.
Other Democratic contenders include political newcomer Xavier Warren, an Arlington resident and NFL sports agent, and Paul Goldman, an attorney and former chairman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, who has been active in Richmond politics in recent years. Prince William County School Board Chairman Dr. Babur Lateef (at large) has said he is considering a run but has not yet formally entered the race.
On the Republican side, former state delegate Tim Hugo, of Fairfax County, announced his candidacy via Twitter on Monday. He joined previously declared candidates Puneet Ahluwalia, a Northern Virginia business consultant who immigrated from India; Del. Glenn Davis, R-84th, of Virginia Beach; and Lance Allen, an Air Force veteran who now lives in Fauquier County and works for a Northern Virginia national security and technology firm.
Regarding her Democratic opponents, including Ayala, Guzman said anyone has a right to run for any elected office. But she said she believes her experience in a district that includes both suburban Prince William and rural Fauquier sets her apart.
She said she believes a progressive can win over rural Virginia voters based on their positive reactions when she has campaigned on issues such as expanding Medicaid, making college more affordable and combatting climate change.
“I think I’ve shown I am a fighter,” Guzman said. “… I’ve never been afraid to stand up and speak out when I see something wrong, and I’ve shown that.”
