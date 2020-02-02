While the decade that closed in 2019 did not have the tumult of the previous decade that started with the threat of a worldwide “Y2K” computer shutdown, we witnessed important changes in technology; the advent of social media, cellphones and broadband left their mark.

Likewise, the political landscape changed, with the rejection of political traditions and the growth of the Tea Party movement, both locally and nationally. The commonwealth moved from purple to blue in the final years, but Fauquier remained steadfastly Republican.

Growth issues also continued to make front page news, with conflicts surrounding agri-tourism and farm wineries growing as more vineyards were planted – and succeeded. Some housing developments were approved while others were not. The sale and privatization of property at Vint Hill took off, and the possibility of the old barracks repurposed as modern apartments holds promise. After a series of false starts, Costco didn’t come to New Baltimore.

Also notable were the large-scale highway projects, including the flyover at Opal which was finished, and the work at U.S. 29 and the Eastern Bypass southeast of Warrenton, which continues.

There was no lack of hard news, as the decade started with the disastrous fire at the Fauquier Livestock Exchange, the loss of Napoleon’s in Warrenton (once the home of Gen. Eppa Hunton), and serious fires elsewhere in the county.

The decade was also marked by fatal aircraft accidents, automobile crashes and other tragedies. The unsolved murder of Brad Baker concluded with the conviction of the perpetrator decades later, only to be replaced by another cold case: the killing of former Fauquier Times-Democrat reporter Sarah Greenhalgh.

A tragedy of widespread consequence was the opioid/heroin crisis sweeping the nation, which is being met in Fauquier County by a combined effort by local law enforcement, county leaders, clergy and families directly suffering the deaths of loved ones.

Remodeling and expansion of our public school facilities, notably Fauquier High School, made the news, along with retirements and new leadership at the top. Competition for seats on the school board became intense.

Work on the Central Sports Complex began, an ice skating rink was built in the Northern Fauquier Community Park, and the Remington Community Garden and its pavilion were completed.

There was no shortage of business news during the decade, as the Fauquier Hospital was sold and the PATH Foundation created. The Fauquier Livestock Exchange was rebuilt, better than ever.

The Fauquier Times was sold to a group of local investors in August 2016, and in 2019 became a nonprofit entity. In all, the past decade gives us many things to remember, while we look forward to what will greet us in the future. Click below to read our years in review for 2010 to 2019.

