A registration system outage that lasted several hours Tuesday prevented Virginians from registering to vote on the final day allowable before the deadline.
Late Tuesday evening, Attorney General Herring asked the court to extend the voter registration deadline, and today it was announced that Judge John A. Gibney, Jr. in the Eastern District of Virginia has approved Attorney General Mark R. Herring’s agreement that extends the deadline for voter registration by two days, through 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 15.
Under the terms of the consent decree, Attorney General Herring has said that the Commonwealth will “take all action necessary to extend the Oct. 13, registration deadline until 11:59 pm on Thursday, Oct. 15.”
“Today’s agreement to extend the voter registration deadline is a big win for democracy. Any eligible Virginian who was not able to register to vote yesterday can now do so,” said Herring in a press release Wednesday. “I have made it a top priority over the last several months to protect Virginians’ right to vote by making it as easy, safe and secure as possible, and this agreement is no different. I will continue to fight to make sure that every eligible Virginian can vote in this crucial election and that their vote will count.”
