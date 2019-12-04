David Roos, a member of town council in The Plains since 2012, died Nov. 23. He was 63 years old.
Two colleagues on council, Chris Malone and Heidi Van Voorhis, confirmed his death.
“He was a self-proclaimed and self-appointed The Plains Public Works Department and enjoyed giving back,” recalled Van Voorhis.
Roos took down the flags on town streets after Flag Day, the Fourth of July and Veterans Day, Van Voorhis said. He would spend a few hours early on Christmas Day picking up the luminaries set out on town streets on Christmas Eve.
Van Voorhis said that Roos used his own snow blower to clear sidewalks in front of homes and businesses.
Malone said, “David represented the best in small town America. He chipped in, wherever needed. He had an old white Ford pickup he called White Fang covered in bumper stickers and used it around town for odd jobs on behalf of the town and his neighbors.
“He believed in and participated fully in our democracy, starting with the town of The Plains. He cared deeply about his country and his community. On election days he always worked the polls hard for his candidates but was never less than friendly and open and neighborly with the opposition.
“At the town council meetings, he was always sticking up for the little guy and had a great sense of humor. He was a wonderful guy and a great neighbor.
“We will miss his many kindnesses,” Malone said.
The Plains Mayor Blakeney Gallagher described Roos as a very good councilman who will be hard to replace. “I never heard an angry word out of his mouth. He will be missed.”
Roos’ current term on town council ends in May 2020.
Roos was a member of the Architectural Review Board from 2002 through 2016 and a member of the Board of Zoning Appeals from 2001 until June 2012.
Whitney Petrilli, co-chair of the Fauquier County Democratic Committee, said in a Facebook post that Roos’ “spirit, passion for justice, and good humor will surely be missed by many.”
Roos’ wife, Lisa Richards, called him “one of the kindest people I know. He wouldn’t hesitate to help people.” Richards said he “cared about humanity and the state of our environment.” He was an avid gardener.
She said they were married for 16 years but knew each other since they were 12 and 13 years old, reconnecting later in life.
Roos was active on Facebook and many commented on his page that they had never met him but felt as though they knew him because of his thoughtful posts.
Facebook friend Michael Brocato said, “Like most others, I was stunned in hearing the news that my former IBM colleague David M. Roos suddenly passed away last weekend. He was one of the smartest, funniest and nicest guys I ever came across and a hoot to follow on Facebook. I remember once going for coffee with him at the IBM cafeteria in Somers. He paid for my coffee and also bought the coffee for everyone else in line - none of whom he knew. It was many years ago but something I never forgot. That was David -- a class act that will be missed by many.”
Heather Trout also commented on Facebook, “David M. Roos was a beautiful soul. A brilliant, funny, kind, curious man who could do anything. Advanced accounting management? Check. Operate a backhoe or bobcat or any power tool imaginable? Check. Help his friend Heather effortlessly move around an 800-pound hot tub using nothing [but] a few PVC pipes? Check. Grow one of the best gardens in Fauquier? No problem. Raise chickens and build his own lido deck? Yeah. Sure. Be a cheerful and tireless leader for everyone in our county who cares about social justice? Damn right.
“He loved Virginia. Deeply. In his bones. He climbed Old Rag every year for his birthday and kept this little piece of high land … as his private sanctuary. I deeply and now painfully regret I never took him up on visiting his mountain spots or hiking with him.”
Friend Mara Seaforest said, “God, this is devastating. No one loved life more than David, nor gave more to it for the good of others than him.”
Roos’ sister, Ellen Roos Swarts, described her brother, “He was an energetic, conscientious citizen of the world who loved the outdoors, gardening, his friends, his Lovely Lisa and his family. He always had a smile and took on the issues that were important to him. He would bend over backwards to help a neighbor.”
She said that there will be a celebration of Roos’s life at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Parish Hall at Grace Episcopal Church in The Plains.
Swarts added, “He was on the board of directors for the Bull Run Mountains Conservancy; anyone wanting to make a donation in his name may do so at brmconservancy.org.”
