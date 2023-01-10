Members of the Warrenton Town Council agreed during a work session Tuesday morning to postpone for at least 30 days a vote on the 220,000 square-foot data center that Amazon has proposed for Blackwell Road. The group appeared to agree – no votes were taken – that a public hearing on the Amazon project would proceed at Town Hall Tuesday evening (after press time) and would be continued into February as well.
The postponement came as Councilman Bill Semple (Ward 2), followed by newly elected at-large council members Paul Mooney and David McGuire, pleaded for more time to study Amazon’s voluminous application. “I am asking for more time – you don’t rush to failure,” said McGuire.
Mooney said he had just seen on Tuesday a new noise study presented by Amazon and had not had time to study it. “I think it’s absolutely reasonable to ask for 30, even 90 days,” he said. Councilman James Hartman (Ward 4) also supported the idea of postponement: “I respect your request. I’m willing to grant that,” he said.
It was unclear where the others stood, as Jay Heroux (Ward 5) and Heather Sutphin (Ward 1) seemed to argue that the other council members had had enough time to study the application. But if the matter had come to a vote, it appeared that those favoring postponement would have the majority.
“I don’t know why we are even here. I don’t know why we are having a public hearing today,” said Semple. He argued that the council had a year from May 6, 2022, when town planning manager Denise Harris officially accepted Amazon’s original application, to act.
Probably the biggest surprise of the morning was the delivery of a new noise study by Chris Karner, an acoustics consultant with Polysonics of Warrenton. He said it showed that the data center would meet town noise regulations – even though the ordinance restricts the maximum allowable noise even further than normal because the noise would be in the form of a “tone” or “hum” and because the data center is located close to residences and will operate at night.
Jay Reinke of Amazon Web Services presented a graphic to show how the data center intended to suppress noise from the air chillers on its roof. The machinery, which produces noise from fans and flowing air, would be muffled with sound-deadening material on their tops and sides to prevent sound from flowing horizontally or vertically. In addition, he said, a wall higher than the chillers would completely surround the rooftop equipment to further prevent noise from escaping laterally.
Reinke said the building’s shell would take a year to construct. After that, the equipping of the structure with servers, data storage and networking equipment would be done in 10 stages. He said the cooling system would consist of closed water loops which, when the project is built out, would hold 190,000 gallons of water that would not need to be replenished.
Amazon officials indicated that they were willing to abide by a condition that would allow for as many as 10 sound inspections after the building was built, one at each phase, to make sure the center’s noise complied with town rules. If a sound test at a particular phase indicated that the noise from the data center failed to meet the ordinance, at least that phase would lose its certificate of occupancy until fixed.
Heroux said he had drafted those conditions after he, Hamby and community development director Rob Walton met with Reinke and other Amazon representatives on Nov. 30 to discuss conditions. Heroux argued that this was a good solution to the problem that one really won’t know the noise levels until after the building is operating.
But Semple objected to such ex-parte meetings without full council knowledge at a time when the matter was before the planning commission. “This occurred outside the planning commission and the planning commission didn’t even get to consider it,” he said. But the discussion went nowhere.
Other discussions were more productive. Becky Ford from Amazon economic development told the group that the town would see about $4 million in revenue from taxes on the data center’s personal property over five years. Semple said he calculated that to be about 3% of the town’s income. Interim Town Manager Chris Martino said when the data center is totally built out, the revenue could reach $1 million to $1.3 million a year – though it was not clear whether he was including real estate taxes. The town’s general fund budget is $16.4 million this year.
While the discussions over postponement and other issues at times were heated, they were not uncivil.
The council also agreed to consider ending the practice of having work sessions on Tuesday mornings, and to move to a system from the past where the work sessions were held in the evenings several days before the regular meetings. They also agreed to possibly expand the number of the council’s working committees and raise their profiles. Mayor Carter Nevill directed the staff to study these issues and report back with an eye to changing the organizational structure in the next couple of months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.