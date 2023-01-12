christine snow

Much to the delight of her audience, Christine Snow sang a data center-inspired version of "My Favorite Things" at Tuesday night's Warrenton Town Council public hearing. She loves Warrenton shops, but the data center makes her sad.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photos by Robin Earl
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 luke marrazzo_011823.jpg

Luke Marrazzo spoke against the data center.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 waldo ward 2_011823.jpg

Waldo Ward spoke against the Amazon data center plan.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 doug larsen_011823.jpg

Doug Larson spoke on behalf of Citizens for Fauquier County.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 jason smolinski_011823.jpg

Jason Smolinski spoke against the data center.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 amy trotto_011823.jpg

Amy Trotto spoke during citizens time and during the public hearing on Amazon.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 ali zarabi 2_011823.jpg

Former Warrenton planning commissioner Ali Zarabi spoke during the public hearing on the  Amazon data center proposal.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 michael McGee 2_011823.jpg

Michael McGee was one of only two residents who spoke in favor of Amazon's data center plan.
photo_ft_news_amazon public hearing 11023 chuck cross_011823.jpg

Chuck Cross cast doubt on the idea that Amazon's occupancy permit could be taken away if Amazon failed to meet the town's noise ordinance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

SAR Wojcik
SAR Wojcik

As stated at the January 10th Town Council meeting, I am grateful that finally, after almost one and a half years after I first raised the noise issue at the August 2021 Town Council meeting, the Council is now taking the issue seriously. At that meeting, the Council voted to allow consideration of large computer server warehouses in town. The Town Council is only now in the beginning stages of trying to resolve the noise issue if effective enforcement can be found and Amazon is willing to spend on the technology to keep the chillers quiet, if that’s technically possible. It took so long to get to this point, now the Town Council needs to take as much time as needed in order to get it right on this critical issue. You owe it to town residents. Separately, I hope that the town reviews this whole process and identifies lessons learned. That’s what organizations I’ve worked with and any good organization does. One lesson: It would have been much better had the Town Council taken the issue seriously and recognized evidence-based, real citizen concerns from the start before voting to make such a significant change in its zoning ordinance. Had this been done, things might be very different now. Ideally, these deliberations about noise should have been held prior to the vote in August 2021. In all fairness, a couple Council members did validate my concerns in one-on-one communications, as did the Mayor in a conversation months after the meeting. Still the vote went ahead without discussion of valid concerns about noise. As someone said, it’s not too late to do it right. Steve Wojcik

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.