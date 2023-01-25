Land-use lawyer John Foote took the microphone at a meeting of the Warrenton Planning Commission June 15, 2021. He surprised those in the room by telling them he represented Amazon Web Services, which wanted to build a data center in town. He gave a brief outline of the project, then spoke about its potential impacts:
Water use? “It is air-chilled. It doesn't use water.”
Noise? “As you go farther up the hill, you will likely not know it's there. It makes no noise.”
Tax revenue? It “has been estimated by our client to run between $3 and $4 million annually to the town and to the county.”
But as Amazon has filed update after update to its application, the acknowledged impacts have shifted – or clarifying information was missing.
“It would be a tragic rush to act on this matter with so much missing information,” said then-planning commission vice chair Jim Lawrence on Nov. 22 as he moved to postpone a vote on the application.
A month later, as the same board voted to recommend that the application be denied, Commissioner Ryan Stewart said, “The number of unknowns, in my mind, is just staggering.”
Neither Foote nor Amazon Web Services responded to requests for comment for this story.
Water
With water reserves precious, both the town and Fauquier County require that data centers do not drain from their water systems for cooling.
On April 13, 2022, when Amazon officially applied for its special use permit, it did not mention water usage. Three months later, on July 26, Foote told the planning commission that the cooling system would not connect to the water supply and that the building would use 1,500 gallons a day (547,500 gallons a year), “the equivalent of four homes,” for office and landscaping uses.
When AWS updated its application Sept. 9, it said the data center would need 138,912 gallons a year from the water supply -- half for employees and landscaping and half for humidifying the building. That’s the usage of one home per day. But the filing also added something new: The data center would need a one-time fill-up for its cooling system – 19,000 gallons. That water would be recirculated, the update said.
Then, at a Jan. 10 council work session, AWS dropped new numbers. The data center would be built in 10 phases with 10 fill-ups. The total would be 190,000 gallons, which would not have to be replenished. For comparison, the pool at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility is 364,000 gallons.
Noise
A year after Foote said, “you will likely not know it’s there. It makes no noise,” it was clear Amazon had discovered the town’s noise requirements. “The town has some of the most stringent decibel and frequency requirements that I've ever seen,” Foote said, but said he was sure “your noise ordinance can be satisfied.”
A noise study was included in Amazon’s Sept. 9, 2022, submission. Done by the Warrenton company Polysonics, it was 57 pages long and packed with data tables and maps showing noise levels at various locations at eight frequencies. It said noise would be below the town’s noise limits except in one area across U.S. 17, where no residents lived. But critics noted the study did not explain why it used certain noise limit tables but not others, nor whether the data center would emit a constant “tone,” for which it would be penalized.
Shortly thereafter, Amazon pulled back the noise study, declaring it “preliminary,” then asked for a letter ruling how to interpret the noise ordinance. The letter, issued Dec. 16, upheld several of the ordinance’s most stringent limits.
Within three weeks, and one day before the town council was to meet on Jan. 10, Polysonics produced a new report. This study, half the length of the one that had been withdrawn, said the data center would meet noise limits if silencers and wraps muffled rooftop chilling equipment. Foote said this new study showed the noise would be “two to 11 decibels below your ordinance at every point.”
John Lyver, a former NASA engineer who studied the report, expressed numerous concerns. He said, for instance, that the study claimed a noise drop at night from a building that operates 24/7 and that its maps of noise levels did not show noise created at the frequencies regulated by the ordinance.
To deal with the town’s discomfort over approving something whose noise could not be measured until it was built, Amazon proposed conditions – essentially promises. As of Oct. 28, those conditions required a pre-approval sound study, then another one month after start of operations. If the data center failed that test, it would have 180 days to comply but could get an extension.
By Nov. 15, the wording had been changed so that Amazon would have 60 days to comply or “until compliance has been achieved.” However, on Jan. 10, the council dropped the pre-approval noise study altogether but called for studies at each of the 10 phases of construction. The council would have the ability to rescind the data center’s occupancy permit for the phase that did not meet the noise ordinance, essentially shutting down that section. Amazon would have 48 hours to mitigate noise violations before being shut down.
Amazon representatives did not agree to these new, more stringent requirements, drafted during the Jan. 10 work session. They said they needed time to evaluate the council’s new conditions.
Two residents with state and federal regulatory experience said at the Jan. 10 public hearing that these conditions would be “utterly impractical” to enforce. They have also written to the town council expressing that view.
Revenue
Town officials have not yet publicly released estimates of expected tax revenue from the data center, either from its business personal property or its real estate. Back in June 2021, Foote had estimated “between $3 and $4 million annually” to the town and county.
In an email obtained through the Freedom of Information Act, Warrenton’s community development director, Rob Walton, said projected tax revenue would be $4.6 million to the town and $10.6 million to the county over five years. County tax commissioner Eric Maybach declined to offer more detail because the numbers were based on Amazon’s proprietary figures regarding how much equipment it intended to buy.
Another FOIA email from then-town manager Brandie Schaeffer projected $940,000 annually for the town and $2.5 million annually to the county.
At the council’s work session on Jan. 10, Amazon’s Becky Ford said $4 million to the town over five years was a good estimate. However, both the town and county can rebate up to three years of taxes for IT companies if the companies so request.
Foote has said Amazon would pay all of its taxes but has not addressed any potential rebates.
Jobs
In notes shared by Schaeffer after meetings between town officials and Amazon in July 2021, she wrote that the data center would provide 38 jobs. “HVAC and maintenance is generally contracted, as is security,” she wrote in one email.
A month earlier, Foote had told the planning commission the center would employ “about 38 people, highly paid people.”
On April 13, 2022, Amazon said in its application that there would be 52 employees, including technicians, data center operators and security and logistics personnel. Data centers need to have at least 50 employees to qualify for state sales tax exemptions on computer equipment.
This month, Amazon’s Ford confirmed: “We're looking at roughly 52 jobs. …The average salary is roughly $122,000 annually.”
According to its jobs site, Amazon pays $81,000 to $125,000 to project managers with bachelor’s degrees in engineering and three years of experience. Engineering operations technicians with bachelor’s degrees who do electrical and mechanical work can earn close to $100,000. Technicians with a high school diploma earn $42,000 to $64,000. Private security companies pay guards between $20 and $25 an hour, according to their ads.
