Buddy Rizer

Buddy Rizer is director of the Loudoun County Department of Economic Development.

 Fauquier Times Staff Photo by Robin Earl

Tags

Recommended for you

(2) comments

FrostedRiceKrispies
FrostedRiceKrispies

Exactly: "Define the envelope where it would be appropriate for data centers. I would include it around existing infrastructure and transportation corridors and consider proximity to environmentally sensitive areas and residential areas. I think that if you start encroaching or overlapping, that could be a dangerous precedent." Inside the town of Warrenton is not an appropriate place for data centers. Fauquier has zoned for data centers and several have been built, but the town is not the appropriate place for one or more data centers.

Report Add Reply
SAR Wojcik
SAR Wojcik

Agree with you. Also, electric substations needed to power “data centers “ should not be built on environmentally sensitive land. Dominion itself said they would not choose such a site. Then why are they saying that to power the Amazon “data center,” they prefer to build on the site off the Greenway, which includes one of the few remaining wetlands in town, which the town relies on to drain storm water off Falmouth St and Old Meetze Rd? Furthermore, why would they choose to build a substation next to the Greenway? Why next to historic Alwyngton Manor? It’s an incompatible use with an adjoining property.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.