Chuck Cross of Warrenton and Jeb Benedict of Middleburg did not know each other before Jan. 10; both came to the Warrenton Town Council meeting that evening prepared to speak against the Amazon data center proposed for Blackwell Road.
But when they saw the town council trying to write conditions that would govern the data center’s noise output, they each scrapped their prepared notes. Both had experience in regulation – Cross as the chief of enforcement regulating financial institutions in the state of Washington, Benedict with 35 years of experience as a corporate regulatory attorney.
And Cross and Benedict thought that what the council was trying to do was unworkable.
During the meeting, council members were struggling to lay out conditions to attach to Amazon’s special-use permit application to build in town -- conditions that would allow the town to close down any new phase of the data center’s operations that pushed the plant over the town’s noise limits. Some members even suggested closing down the whole data center if any new section violated the town’s noise ordinance.
Amazon representatives did not agree to the conditions at the Jan. 10 meeting. They said they wanted time to consider them.
Amazon’s land-use attorney John Foote said his client generally agreed that “the conditions make sense” though he noted, “there are parts of those conditions that are practically difficult to be complied with.”
He said Amazon wanted to discuss the noise condition with town officials to understand what they were proposing. Nonetheless, he stated, “Amazon will comply with your noise ordinance. And if it doesn’t, it will accept the proposition of a removal of a certificate of occupancy.”
An Amazon spokesman did not respond to a request for comment for this story by press time.
The council will no doubt address the conditions at its work session/public hearing on Feb. 14, although some council members are pushing for a work session before the scheduled meeting.
Town attorney Olaun Simmons told the council Jan. 10 that while the proposed conditions puts them on “good footing,” the town may have to take Amazon to court to enforce them, “a long, drawn out process,” and that “going to court may be the only recourse we have.” Meanwhile, he said, Amazon “could continue to violate while the case is pending.”
Councilman Bill Semple asked Simmons for a written opinion on whether the proposed conditions comported with Virginia law. Simmons said he could do that, but as of Monday, Jan. 30, Semple said he had not seen the opinion.
When he rose to speak at the Jan. 10 meeting, Cross told the council, “Either your attorney has never done an enforcement case or he's blowing smoke at you.” He said enforcing a noise violation would require seeking an injunction against Amazon, which would tie the town up for years in court.
Benedict, who spoke 85 minutes later, had similar advice: “The notion that you can enforce anything via an occupancy permit is naive. Noise and, indeed, any conditions, are not enforceable through that mechanism, except through bringing an action in court.”
After the meeting, the two jointly wrote a letter to the town council explaining their views. They emailed it to council members Jan. 22.
Cross and Benedict shared their letter with the Piedmont Journalism Foundation, and the PJF ran it past two law professors. On some points they disagreed with Cross and Benedict. But in the end, there was consensus that the matter really depends on whether Amazon would fight a shutdown attempt. Any dispute would run the risk of a tiny town going to court with one of the biggest companies in the world.
In their letter, Cross and Benedict were pessimistic. They said the “notion that the town could revoke occupancy and compel a shut-down is wholly unrealistic.” They said the town could write conditions about this, but it would be “utterly impractical to enforce them.”
Under their theory, if Amazon refused to comply with a shutdown order, the town would have to seek an injunction in court to prevail. They argued that the standards to win an injunction are high, and that even a judge sympathetic to the town would be unlikely to close a multi-million dollar facility critical to banks, governments, individuals and businesses worldwide — especially when the harm from operations is “just” some additional noise.
The letter said that an enforcement lawsuit could take two years – a true David vs. Goliath faceoff between a small town with a $16.4 general fund budget and a business behemoth with $500 billion in annual revenues and a law department with 400 lawyers. They noted that Amazon’s millions of customers trusted the company to provide uninterrupted service. “They’re in the business of running the business,” Benedict said.
Benedict said that attaching conditions might at least serve one purpose, a public relations campaign: “Issue press releases and try to make the biggest stink you can and try to shame Amazon into taking steps to moderate the noise, because there's not much other leverage you have, especially if they've already got the occupancy permit,” he said.
The PJF reached out to two law professors, one at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University and the other at the University of Virginia School of Law, for their views on enforcement of noise conditions.
Donald Kochan, who teaches civil procedure and state constitutional law at George Mason, said he did not believe that Warrenton would have to go to court to shut down a noisy data center or one of its segments. “That's just a matter of calling the sheriff. That's not a matter of even having to go to court. You are the regulatory authority,” he said in an interview. “You can just shut them down.”
If Amazon refused to shut down, he said, the town might seek an injunction to force Amazon to “comply with a lawfully issued order.” He assumed the town would win the injunction. The only other way he saw this ending up in court was if Amazon sued to invalidate the order.
He cited a hypothetical case of a town shutting down a restaurant for salmonella poisoning. He said a judge would never say, "Well, I know the restaurant has salmonella and violates our health codes, but it is very valuable to the community, so I am going to nullify the health code and order that it must be allowed to continue operating in violation of the health code.”
“I don't see a situation in which, if the occupancy [permit] is actually revoked and were not reissued, in which Amazon continues in some lawless capacity to do something which they don't have a permit to do,” he said.
But Benedict said he had represented major corporations that did just that – refused to comply with local laws that would endanger or halt their business operations. The corporations won, he said.
Cale Jaffe, who teaches environmental and regulatory law at the University of Virginia, said the whole matter may hinge on how lawless Amazon choses to be.
Generally, he said, this case did not seem much different to him from other regulatory cases, for which local jurisdictions have inspection and enforcement procedures. “And obviously, in any of those cases, if somebody's going to be obstreperous and resistant, then you run the possibility of lawyers getting involved,” he said.
He said what the matter really boiled down to was whether Amazon would be “bad actor” or not. If they wanted to be a good corporate citizen of the community and violated the noise ordinance, they would work with the town to address it.
“Or do we think that they're a bad faith actor who's just, you know, lying to say whatever they have to do to get this permitted? And once they're up and running, they can just lawyer us into the ground?” Jaffe said. “It's not a legal analysis. It's just a human relations analysis. Do we think these people are trustworthy or not?”
Benedict said he did not buy into the “good guy/bad guy” labels. “I view them as benign,” he said. “But when it comes to any effort to shut down their operations, then damn right they will be a bad citizen. Because they have to be, and I don't blame them. I would do the same thing if I have a critical facility like that. I'm not going to shut it down.”
