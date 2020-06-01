Six additional towers in Fauquier County will be added to the county’s broadband network by the end of the summer, according to Cedar Run District Supervisor Rick Gerhardt.
Operated by Data Stream Broadband, the new Internet broadcast points will add to the six already in operation through the county’s broadband initiative. Three additional towers are expected to go live this fall, Gerhardt said.
Currently there are two operational towers in Warrenton and one each in Casanova, Calverton, Morrisville and Goldvein.
Five towers will be added to the network by early July, Gerhardt said, significantly adding to the availability of DataStream’s signal in the northern part of the county.
These towers are located at Vint Hill, Pignut Mountain, Bear Wallow, Bealeton and Marshall. A sixth tower, located in Hume, should be operational by the end of the summer.
Towers located in Blue Mountain, Sumerduck and Brandy Station are planned for the fall.
Depending on the topography of the surrounding area, residences within approximately five miles of a tower should be able to receive a broadband signal, Gerhardt said, although several factors could make that distance greater or smaller.
Residents of Fauquier County receive a discounted rate when purchasing an Internet plan from Data Stream. Plans start at $29 per month and go to $89 per month.
