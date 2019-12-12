Data Stream this week finished restoring internet service to the last of 83 customers that lost it on Nov. 10 due to a power interruption.
Some customers were back in service in a couple of days while others were brought back up over the past three weeks, explained Charles Thomas, operations director for Florida-based Data Stream.
Thomas briefed about 25 customers who gathered to meet with him on Dec. 5 at the Warrenton-Fauquier Visitor Center. He spoke for about 40 minutes about the service interruption and the company’s plans to expand into more territory and enhance service, then answered questions for more than an hour.
Thomas said he realizes the company needs to do better job at communicating with customers and he promised that will be done.
What was billed as a “meet and greet” on Dec. 4 won’t be the last, he said. Thomas spoke the day before an upgrade of the company’s website at dsbroadband.com. Updates will be posted there as new service areas are launched.
Information about price tiers based on level of service is listed there as well. Voice service, social media and streaming of music and video are some of features that can be added to internet-only.
Data Stream has about 80 customers in the county but “our goal is to reach 99 percent of the population in rural areas” of Fauquier, Thomas said. Dennis Taylor, a consultant working with Data Stream, said the company hasn’t done any marketing yet. He’ll be handling that aspect of the company’s business as well as public relations.
While service is currently on transmission towers and other fixed structures, Data Stream has applied for a license to lay a fiber network during the first quarter of next year.
Service is currently provided from towers in Casanova, Ensor’s Shop and Goldvein. The recent service interruption had less impact on customers served by the latter two than those served by the Casanova tower.
What happened, he explained, was that a circuit was turned off by Verizon during a transition from Omnipoint to Data Stream. Thomas formerly worked with Omnipoint, but he left the company after becoming bothered by “inconsistencies in leadership.” Fauquier County subsequently decided to sign an agreement with Data Stream.
Sean Lee, also formerly associated with Omnipoint, is the owner of Data Stream. According to Thomas, Lee paid $1.7 million to make Data Stream the owner of equipment.
“Verizon promised it would keep the old circuit up until the new one was in place. A lot of configurations had to be done that couldn’t be done overnight or one or two weeks,” Thomas said. But Thomas blamed Omnipoint for the circuit being cut, resulting in the service disruption to customers.
“We’re doing everything we can to restore service to 100 percent of what it was before,” Thomas told the audience Dec. 5.
Jordan Koepke, who lives and runs a photography business on Creedmore Drive in Warrenton, lost internet service. She is served by the Casanova tower.
“I’ve only been back online in the last couple days. It’s working well for us,” Koepke said. She spoke highly of Data Stream’s customer service people and Dennis Taylor, who were “very amazing.”
Data Stream is giving customers a two-week credit on the service fee to compensate for the down time.
“Anytime service is down you’ll get a credit,” Thomas said.
A redundancy system will provide a backup to prevent further disruptions.
Data Stream is also working on enhancements, such as a television service able to carry 130 channels in a package that Thomas likened to the service offered by DirectTV. That should be available after Jan. 1. Another enhancement planned is IOT – Internet of Things – a means of sharing data between devices. It’s a “smart home technology” that can control the operation of home appliances, alert medical personnel and control a home security system, Thomas explained. This would be a feature that customers can choose to have or not.
Service should be coming in the next few weeks to customers through towers in Calverton and Lover’s Lane. Service testing will be done in Calverton this week, followed by Lover’s Lane, Thomas said.
Data Stream secured leases to put equipment in Vint Hill and Markham. It’s also working to finalize an agreement to put equipment on the Warrenton water tower and bring service to Marshall.
The railing on the water tower in Catlett failed a structural analysis to put additional equipment on it.
Besides fiber and equipment on fixed structures to serve a wide geographic area, Data Stream will also provide what’s called “small cell” service to a group of 10 to homes using a shorter 100-foot pole on the property.
“It puts out less power and it may cover 1 to 1.5 miles,” Thomas said of this way of providing service to smaller pockets of customers.
A third phase would use point to point or point to multi-point service.
Total buildout will take three years, Thomas said. The 80 customers Data Stream now serves should grow to 4,000 to 5,000 by then, he said.
“We are planning to be here for the long haul. To make a buck we need to be here 10 years.”
Reach James Ivancic at jivancic@fauquier.com
