Data Stream Mobile Technologies filed a $26.9 million lawsuit against Fauquier County June 30. It is the latest salvo in an ongoing contract dispute surrounding a public-private initiative dating to 2019 intended to provide subsidized fixed-wireless broadband service to rural homes and businesses. The suit claims that county officials breached contracts, engaged in “business conspiracy” and defamed the Florida-based company’s reputation.
Data Stream provides fixed-wireless internet service to about 630 homes and businesses in Fauquier County, according to a county data from March. The county has paid about $4.7 million to Data Stream since entering into an agreement with the company in a Sept. 12, 2019 memorandum of understanding that was amended on Dec. 8, 2020.
The contract dispute began formally on March 26, 2021, when county supervisors authorized a letter to Data Stream alleging “deficiencies” in the company’s performance that the letter claimed were sufficient grounds to nullify the agreements between Data Stream and the county. The letter requested an audit of Data Stream’s equipment used in Fauquier and “a full accounting of Data Stream financials” within 30 days. If the company did not respond, the letter said, the county would cease subsidy payments outlined in the MOU, which add up to about $46,000 per month according to the company's estimates. According to county officials, Data Stream hadn’t responded to the letter even 11 months later.
The county ceased payments in May 2021, according to the June 30 civil complaint filed by Data Stream’s attorney. Those missed payments add up to $620,000, the complaint claims. (A June 3 memorandum sent to county supervisors by Deputy County Administrator Erin Kozanecki calculated the withheld payments to that point at $323,000.) In addition to compensation for the withheld payments, Data Stream is asking for $25 million in damages “related to breach of contract, business conspiracy, breach of duty of good faith and fair duty and defamation per se." Other claims in the lawsuit bring the cumulative claims to more than $26.9 million, according to Data Stream's attorney.
The dispute spilled into public view on June 3, when Data Stream sent an email to its Fauquier County subscribers blaming the county government and the withheld subsidy payments on “a higher level of service disruptions than normal.”
In response to inquiries from the Fauquier Times, Data Stream representatives declined then to point to any specific examples of the alleged direct link between the withheld payments and service disruptions. “There is a direct correlation in that the county’s failure/refusal to pay directly impacts Data Stream’s ability to pay its team of vendors and employees,” Data Stream’s attorney, Michael Daniels, said at the time. “These vendors and employees provide services and support to the network. Without them, the network ceases to function. … If any of these vendors cease to provide services, the connection to the internet is lost and service will be disrupted.”
Daniels said July 1 that he had no comment on the lawsuit beyond the 20-page complaint filed in Fauquier County Circuit Court the previous day. Fauquier County Attorney Tracy Gallehr did not respond to a request for comment.
Opposing claims
Both sides in the dispute claim that the other side first breached the terms of the 2019 MOU and subsequent contracts related to the broadband initiative. Consequently, both sides claim that they are no longer bound by the terms of the various agreements because the other side violated the agreements first.
“Virginia law is clear that the party who commits the first material breach of a contract may not enforce the contract,” said a June 29 letter from Daniels to county supervisors. Regardless of the veracity of the county’s claims about Data Stream’s level of service, “the county has no legal authority to terminate the 2019 [memorandum of understanding],” Daniels wrote, claiming that the county broke the terms of the agreement first when it stopped payments.
For their part, county officials claimed in the March 2021 letter that Data Stream was “not making a good-faith effort to market its services in Fauquier or acquire and onboard new subscribers” and that the county “regularly receives feedback from the community where Data Stream failed to respond to inquiries from county citizens seeking broadband service.” The letter claimed that “deficiencies sufficient to terminate the contractual relationship for cause pursuant to [the terms of the 2019 agreement] have occurred.”
Another letter from the county, this one dated Feb. 15, 2022, said that Data Stream’s decision to raise subscriber rates the previous month was “an additional material breach of the MOU” and was, in itself, enough cause for the county to break off the agreement. If the county chose to terminate the contract, the letter said, that would trigger a clause requiring Data Stream to refund some of the county’s payments to the company. The June 3 memo from Kozanecki estimated those payments at $3.5 million.
The May 2021 letter, and the follow-up letter sent in February 2022, proposed a “’revised MOU’ under which all parties continue to operate for the benefit of the citizens of Fauquier … in a mutually beneficial way and in lieu of full termination.” The county’s proposal would have ceased permanently some subsidy payments to Data Stream for towers with fewer than 50 customers and returned subscriber fees to their original level. (County supervisors voted July 8, 2021 to authorize the county administrator to “terminate the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Data Stream Mobile Technologies, Inc. (Data Stream) and create a new agreement.”)
In the June 30 lawsuit, Data Stream’s attorney called the county’s requests for a “revised” agreement “attempts to exercise its disproportionately unequal bargaining power to extract unconscionable contractual concessions.”
The lawsuit went on to characterize the county’s factual assertions about the company as “mostly vague.” And, Daniels pointed out, “There is no requirement in the 2019 MOU for marketing or specific goals regarding the number of clients to be added per site.” Regarding subscription fees, he wrote that “the county lost its right to enforce such a provision at common law due to its prior and ongoing breaches of contracts.” The rate increases, he added, “were a direct result of the county’s breaches of the contracts.”
‘Blatantly false statements’
The June 30 lawsuit filed by Data Stream takes particular issue with statements made by Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), who chairs the Fauquier County Broadband Authority. At a June 9 FCBA meeting, Gerhardt implied that alleged service disruptions for Data Stream customers at the time were “possibly a deliberate action aimed at pressuring Fauquier County to succumb to accepting what the county has already deemed unacceptable.” He also said — echoing official statements from the county — that Data Stream was “not pursuing new service requests from customers, even when requesters were in close proximity to established towers with service available.”
Data Stream’s lawsuit said that those and other claims “go beyond fair criticism and venture into the realm of blatantly false statements made with legal malice and designed to injure Data Stream’s reputation.” On the allegation that Data Stream may be “pressuring” the county through service disruptions, the lawsuit said that Gerhardt “has no facts to back up such an insidious claim.” On the issue of adding new subscribers, the lawsuit said that the company “added new subscribers each month.”
Gerhardt declined to comment on the lawsuit.
Bank of America lawsuit
A further complicating factor is the fact that Data Stream is itself being sued. Two days before Data Stream sued Fauquier County, Bank of America filed a civil case in Howard County, Florida claiming that Data Stream had defaulted on at least $511,000 as part of a line of credit first opened in 2017.
On Jan. 26, 2021, about three months before Fauquier County sent the first letter alleging “deficiencies” in Data Stream’s service, Bank of America agreed to extend the repayment deadline for Data Stream’s line of credit until March 4, 2021, the bank claimed in its June 28 suit. On May 3, 2021, the deadline was again extended, this time to Nov. 15, 2021, the bank claimed. The bank sent an “additional notice of default” on April 28, 2022. According to the bank’s lawsuit, the money has still not been repaid. Data Stream’s CEO, Sean Lee, personally guaranteed the company’s debts, according to the complaint.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.