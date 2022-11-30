photo_ft_news_data center -- OVHcloud-1_20210407.jpg

The OVHcloud data center in Vint Hill
A McLean-based real estate investment company purchased a 48-acre site in Vint Hill in October 2021. The property is zoned for up to 981,000 square feet of data center development. The possible layout of data centers indicated on the map comes from a 2021 concept development plan and does not necessarily represent any current plans.
A business entity linked to Joel Barkman and John Grew owns a 60-acre industrial-zoned parcel in the Catlett Service District, with frontage on Va. 28 and Gaskins Lane. While the property is zoned for a wide range of industrial uses, data centers are not currently a by-right use of the land. The possible layout of data centers indicated on the map comes from a 2020 concept development plan and does not necessarily represent any current plans.

brandonj
brandonj

I have an idea. Let's put data-centers across the street from a veterans center so we they can get a dose of PTSD and anxiety.

