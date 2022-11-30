A Texas-based data center developer recently signed agreements with landowners in Vint Hill and Catlett, the first step in a process that could significantly advance the county’s efforts to spur development in industrial-zoned areas. If built, the data center projects would give the county a significant source of tax revenue with little impact on schools and public services.
The current data center projects are in the “very early stages,” according to the developer. The details of the “co-development and profit-sharing agreements” signed in the past few months aren’t publicly available — only memorandums filed with the circuit court recording the existence of the deals; they outline how revenues will be shared between the developer and landowner if the site is developed.
Mike Lebow, a former Google data-center executive from Dallas, Texas, signed the deals on behalf of Headwaters Site Development, the company he founded earlier this year.
“We look forward to working collaboratively with the community to develop successful projects and be a good neighbor in our efforts to be consistent with the approved Comprehensive Plan. We have been delighted with the welcome we have experienced so far in Fauquier County,” Lebow wrote in an email to the Fauquier Times Monday.
“Many folks in Fauquier County are traveling for jobs in other areas, creating increased traffic and straining community resources,” he added at another point. “We hope to take advantage of the existing high speed fiber and bring high quality jobs to the local workforce rather than the crowded markets of Ashburn and Manassas.”
Data centers are a by-right use of the Vint Hill property, which is next to an existing data center operated by OVHcloud. The Catlett site is an industrial-zoned parcel where another developer briefly proposed building a data center two years ago. Data center developers have previously expressed interest in both sites, but those proposals stalled.
The 48-acre Vint Hill site, located near the intersection of Vint Hill Parkway and Vint Hill Road, is zoned currently for nearly 1 million square feet of data center development; building there would not require any special approval from county supervisors unless the developer wished to deviate from the county’s zoning requirements.
Data centers are not a by-right use for the 60-acre Catlett site, which is zoned for other industrial uses. County supervisors would need to rezone the property for data centers to be built there.
Vint Hill
In June, Headwaters signed a co-development agreement with Blue Rock I LLC, a business entity associated with McClean-based Zumot Real Estate Management which purchased the 48-acre property marketed as the “Vint Hill Technology Campus” for $8.75 million in October 2021. Earlier in 2018, county supervisors significantly expanded by-right development of data centers in some areas of Vint Hill — including up to 981,000 square feet of data centers on the property now owned by Blue Rock. The property is by far the largest remaining vacant PCID tract in Vint Hill.
“Right now, we’re trying to do our due diligence and talk to different groups and find out what their needs are and how to accommodate all that,” Chris Zumot, of Zumot Real Estate, told the Fauquier Times last week in reference to the Vint Hill site.
The site is next to the existing 80,000-square-foot data center operated by OVHcloud since 2017 and is part of Vint Hill’s Planned Commercial Industrial District, a zoning category unique to Vint Hill that dates to the county’s acquisition of the former Army post in 1999. Data centers are a by-right use anywhere in the Vint Hill PCID provided the facilities use recycled water to cool the computer equipment instead of air chillers. The OVH facility uses a “closed loop” water cooling system.
Since the site is already zoned for data centers, Lebow said, “We may not need any formal applications until a specific site plan is further developed,” explaining that his company has not yet set a specific timeline for developing there. His company’s goal, he said, is to plan in a way “which mitigates risks for end users and eliminates uncertainties for the community.”
Vint Hill receives electricity from the Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative, which operates a substation roughly 1 mile away from the Blue Rock site. NOVEC also owns an 8.5-acre parcel adjacent to the Blue Rock property, and previous concept development plans have indicated a new substation could be located there.
NOVEC says it has no immediate plans to build a new substation, however. “Any need for a substation would be driven by load growth in the immediate area that exceeds NOVEC’s current electric system capabilities,” a company representative told the Fauquier Times last week.
Board Supervisor Holder Trumbo (Scott District), who represents the Vint Hill area, did not respond to a request for comment. Trumbo supported the 2018 zoning amendment that expanded the by-right development of data centers in Vint Hill.
Catlett
On Oct. 24, Headwaters signed a similar agreement with Catlett Station II LLC, a business linked with Joel Barkman, of Golden Rule Builders, and John Grew, a New Baltimore-based builder, to develop a 60-acre industrial-zoned property in the Catlett Service District. The site, marketed as the “Catlett Data Center Park” even though it has not yet been zoned for data centers, is adjacent to the Golden Rule office property on Va. 28 (Catlett Road) and has access to Gaskins Lane.
Unlike the Vint Hill site, where data centers are a by-right use in the PCID, the industrial-zoned (I-1) Catlett site would need to be rezoned to Business Park for data centers to become an allowable use.
“[W]e are still in the due diligence and planning process and have not defined a timeline for any land use applications,” Lebow wrote about the Catlett site. “We intend to have further discussions with the county and other local stakeholders before proceeding. It is important to note that our proposed use of the Catlett site is designed to lead to a lower-intensity use, lower environmental impact, lesser traffic and higher tax revenue than what the existing industrial zoning presently allows.”
Board Supervisor Rick Gerhardt (Cedar Run District), who represents the Catlett area, wrote in an email to the Fauquier Times Monday, “I would like to see a business on this site that impacts Catlett negligibly and provides significant tax revenues for Fauquier. Finding a balance that works for local residents is my priority.”
Since the property is already zoned for industrial use, “The county has already contemplated the property’s future use,” Gerhardt wrote. But, he emphasized, “this in no way implies” a request to rezone the property for data center use “will be automatically approved.” He added, “Certain developments/uses in this location can potentially have significant impacts on traffic, infrastructure and Catlett’s limited resources - such as water.”
Neither Barkman nor Grew responded to a request for comment.
Assuming the Headwaters deal spurs a rezoning application, it would be the second attempt to petition supervisors to allow data centers in Catlett. The last application to rezone the property stalled before it reached the planning commission.
In late 2020, Grew filed a rezoning application to permit up to 450,000 square feet of data center space on the property, split between two buildings. By April 2021, however, the “anticipated end user” determined that only one data center building was needed, not two. “The good news is that [the end user is] very enamored with the Vint Hill site, which our client will continue pursuing,” wrote a land use attorney representing the application to county staff.
Plans to build in Vint Hill also stalled, however. An August 2021, community development department memo indicated that “Staff is under the impression that the initial intended developer/end use of the parcel has decided to not pursue the project.”
Past concept plans have not indicated a need for a new substation in Catlett if the site is used for data centers. Before the 2020 rezoning application fell through, a February 2021 memo indicated that “The Applicant is drafting language in consultation with Dominion Energy indicating that the proposed development will not be served by new transmission infrastructure or on-site substation.”
The nearest transmission line is about 2.2 miles away, in Prince William County, along with a substation about 2.8 miles away on Va. 28 outside Nokesville.
If rezoned, the Catlett Station property would become the second Business Park-zoned site in the county after the 2018 rezoning of a 234-acre property near Remington. Supervisors approved the Remington site, previously planned for a 198-home subdivision, for up to 1.8 million square feet of data center development. The property is still vacant.
I have an idea. Let's put data-centers across the street from a veterans center so we they can get a dose of PTSD and anxiety.
