DANCING TOWARD THEIR OLYMPIC DREAM: Warrenton ice dancers compete with the best at U.S. Figure Skating Championships

At the highest level, ice dancing’s top teams deliver sensational performances that are simply mesmerizing.
Elements of ballroom dancing mix with music, choreography and technically superb skating to offer supreme entertainment.
Warrenton residents Molly Cesanek, 20, and Yehor Yehorov, 22, are living that life right now.
The pair finished 10th out of 15 teams in ice dance at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships on Jan. 7-8 in Nashville, scoring 172.11 points.
The pair looked mature, energetic and innovative as they continue to emerge at the sport’s highest level.
“We are really proud of our performances. They are the strongest we’ve done. We believe we have something special in our partnership that we bring to ice dancing and Team USA,” said Cesanek, whose name is pronounced Ses-nick.
“We felt we were sharp, clean and feel we executed. We know who we want to become. We want to be on the Olympic team and know we will get there,” she said.
In their early 20s, the pair are still young to break onto the U.S. Olympic team. The U.S. is sending three teams to the upcoming Games in February in Beijing, China, led by the superstar pairs of Madison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue. Hubbell and Donohue are both 30. Chock is 29 and Bates is 32.
Yehorov pointed out that last weekend’s meet was just their second performance in front of a huge crowd since they debuted at the senior level at the Skate America meet in October 2020, which was held without fans due to COVID.
“It was amazing to skate in front of a big audience cheering for you, supporting you. You go on the ice and you see people everywhere,” said Yehorov, whose name is pronounced Ya-Gor Ya-gor-ov.
If you watched them on TV in Nashville last weekend, you would have seen Yehorov wriggle on the ice doing “The Worm,” a hip-hop dance move he integrated into the routine.
“The ice is so slippery with no friction but Yehor was able to do it on the ice. I think it’s so cool,” Cesanek said.
“I learned that move when I was 9 or 10. My dad taught me that in the living room in Ukraine. I used to do this move everywhere in school. I thought, ‘I can do that,’” said Yehorov.
The pair dodged a bullet when Yehorov tested positive for COVID on Dec. 12. He self-isolated at the Warrenton home he lives at with the Cesanek family, and was cleared on Dec. 22 in time for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships.
A year in the spotlight
Yehorov believes he might have gotten COVID during a December trip to Croatia, where they’d skated during part of their whirlwind 2021 season.
The year started with a victory in the Chesapeake Open in Laurel, Md., in August, where they presented their new program to judges. They moved on to the Lake Placid Open in Norwood, Mass., taking third.
Off their strong start, they were invited to a special “Champs Camp” for top U.S. skaters, where they mingled with other Olympic hopefuls, and even got fitted for Olympic uniforms. “That was huge for us,” according to Cesanek.
Three other international meets followed as they went to Bergamo, Italy, in September, and Sisnak, Croatia, in December. They were one of just three teams, along with Chock-Bates and Hubbell-Donohue, selected for the 2021 Skate America, a Grand Prix meet in October in Las Vegas.
At Skate America, they took ninth in the elite 10-team field at their first meet with a large crowd.
What’s up for 2022
Right now, they’re preparing for the 2022 season. They’ll begin looking for ideas for a new program in the months ahead, with competitions starting this summer.
Their typical day consists of training and working at the Ion International Training Center in Leesburg, which has become their new home. They train most of the day and teach youth skaters in the afternoon. “The owners take care of us there. They are like parents. It feels good,” said Cesanek.
Cesanek is still taking classes on-line at American University, but has slowed her schedule to focus on her skating life. Yehorov works at the Ion rink to help pay expenses.
Yehorov received his green card in July and is on the path to U.S. citizenship. He cannot compete in the Olympics for the U.S. without citizenship, but his green card relieved a lot of stress. “It allowed him to stay here. The clock was ticking,” Cesanek said.
The pair are humble and gracious about some of the publicity they are starting to receive, and feel they have a long road together.
“We believe we are maturing in a beautiful way,” says Yehorov.
Says Cesanek, “Even my parents are in awe of how we feel for each other without speaking. We’re like an old married couple,” said Cesanek.
“We know we have that special unique chemistry.”
