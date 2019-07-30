Lachelle Yoder, co-founder and program director of Allegro Community School of the Arts, remembers Curtis Paul of Warrenton as a kind and gentle soul. Paul, 56, of Warrenton died July 23, at Fauquier Hospital.
Paul taught drums at Allegro for about three years. “He would pour himself into his students,” said Yoder. “He had a soft heart for them and met them where they were.”
Tabitha Mitchell of Nokesville has reason to know what a special music teacher Paul was. Paul taught her daughter, Eme Butler, for three years before his death. Eme is 12; she plays the drums, guitar, ukulele, piano and cello. Eme is also blind.
“It was a unique challenge that required him to think out of the box,” Mitchell said of Paul. “He never blinked an eye.”
Mitchell said that Paul and her daughter connected. “They talked the same language, music.”
She explained that he had to troubleshoot to learn how to teach her, and “he was able to do that so fluidly. He took the extra step to explain how things were arranged on stage. He connected the dots for her. I’d hear them working together and they’d be in there giggling, like a couple of teenagers.”
Yoder said Paul was an author and created board games too. “He was just a big kid,” she said. “I heard he even had a Hot Wheels collection.”
Mitchell routed around and found the game Paul had made and given to Eme; it was called Katatu. “I have a game I made,” she remembered he told her. “I think it would be perfect for Eme.”
Mitchell said the game was great, but she had some ideas to make it even better for those who can’t see. “Paul was excited about the idea of fixing the game so it could be played by the blind.”
Paul’s employer, Bill Chipman of CRES commercial real estate on Culpeper Street in Warrenton, confirmed Paul’s Hot Wheels obsession with a smile. “Curtis was a great guy.”
Employed at CRES for about a year, Chipman said he moved to the Vint Hill area about three years ago and was just starting to find his footing with the Warrenton company. “Curtis worked in D.C. for 25 years. Selling with a big company in D.C. is very different,” said Chipman. “We don’t move as fast around here. Curtis used to call it ‘the Warrenton Way.’”
Chipman said that Paul helped a bridal shop move into the former Christine Fox location on Lee Street. “He’d go down there almost every day, just to see how they were doing,” said Chipman.
Curtis Paul was born Feb. 12, 1963, in Washington, D.C. to Albert Paul and Judith Schatz Paul. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Sloane Paul, a son, Clayton John Paul, a daughter, Lucy Lauren Paul, and a stepdaughter, Shelena Ellen Shorts; additional survivors include three sisters, Marjorie Paul-Perles, Barbara Paul Johnson, and Sharon Paul Kelley; three brothers-in-law, Harris Perles, George Johnson and Ted Kelley; one niece, Guinevere Johnson, and one nephew, Brian Kelley, as well as three step-grandchildren.
A funeral service was held Friday, July 26, at Moser’s Funeral Home. Interment followed at Stonewall Memory Gardens in Manassas.
In lieu of flowers, it is asked that contributions be made in his name to the charity of the giver’s choice.
Reach Robin Earl@rearl@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.