Culpeper woman receives 2-year sentence for assaulting police officer

A Culpeper woman was sentenced Sept. 27 to at least two years in prison for assaulting two law enforcement officers last year. While resisting arrest on April 19, 2020, Cherie Cotton, 35, assaulted a Warrenton police officer, leaving the officer with a broken wrist and a severe head injury, according to court documents. She also bit a Fauquier sheriff’s deputy. Cotton was ordered to pay restitution toward medical expenses for one of the officers.
On the night of the altercation, Warrenton police officers were called to the Red Roof Inn on Broadview Avenue to investigate a “domestic disturbance,” according to court documents, and spoke with a man who had come to the hotel to collect his children, who were with Cotton.
The man told officers that Cotton, who was staying at the hotel, had “consumed narcotics” and assaulted the children, according to a criminal complaint filed with the arrest. Cotton had also assaulted him when he tried to enter her room, he said.
When officers arrived at the hotel, Cotton became “extremely combative,” the complaint said.
Former Warrenton Police Officer Emily Henderson testified at a Sept. 27 sentencing hearing that she and Cotton began grappling in the parking lot. “I was trying to stop her from leaving in her car,” Henderson said. But Cotton “was hysterical,” she said, and started screaming and resisting.
In the ensuing melee, Henderson testified, Cotton knocked her down and broke her hand.
While being restrained, Cotton scratched, kicked and “attempted to bite” Henderson and other officers, the complaint said. And once inside the police cruiser, “she tore down the weather stripping from the door and broke the door handle off.”
Cotton was subsequently taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center, where she continued to resist. As Henderson was assisting jailers in restraining Cotton, Cotton “kicked Henderson in the chest and knocked [her] to the floor,” court documents said. Henderson hit her head in the fall and suffered a “serious concussion.”
While at the jail, Cotton also “bit a deputy [Jacob Boone] hard enough to break the skin,” according to the complaint.
Following the assault, Cotton was arraigned on multiple counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer and released on a $5,000 secured bond on April 27, 2020. She was taken back into custody, however, after a July 8, 2020, probation violation, said Warrenton Police Chief Mike Kochis.
Henderson, whose injuries required extensive treatment and rehabilitation, called the incident “life-changing.” After recuperating for several months, she briefly returned to the police department full time but ultimately decided to leave the job. She now works for a federal contractor.
On May 24, 2021, after more than a year of legal proceedings, Cotton pleaded guilty to two counts of assaulting a law enforcement officer. At the Sept. 27 sentencing, Cotton received a five-year prison sentence -- with all but 18 months suspended -- for the first count. She received a 12-month prison sentence — with six months suspended — for the second.
Upon her release, Cotton will serve 10 years of probation, during which she must pay more than $31,000 in restitution for Henderson’s medical expenses.
At the time of the April 2020 assault, Cotton was already serving probation for multiple Culpeper-based charges, including unlawful wounding and attempted robbery. Cotton will stand trial Oct. 10 in the Culpeper Circuit Court for violating that probation, which could bring an additional sentence.
Reach Liam Bowman at lbowman@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.