Culpeper men arrested, drugs seized after narcotics investigation

Officers with the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force last week arrested two alleged drug dealers and seized an estimated $15,000 worth of illegal narcotics from a Culpeper residence following a months-long investigation.
William Hawkins, 32, and James Robinson Jr., 29, both of Culpeper, have been charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drugs, one count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule III drug and two counts of possession of a firearm with schedule I/II drugs. Both men are being held at the Culpeper County Jail without bond, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the Virginia State Police.
On Thursday, Feb. 17, officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the Mountain Run Apartments complex on Claire Paige Way. According to Coffey, the operation yielded five ounces of cocaine, 19 doses of Suboxone and four Percocet pills. Additionally, officers seized six firearms and $7,400 in currency, said Coffey.
Robinson was arrested Feb. 17 and Hawkins was arrested the following day, Coffey added.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force is comprised of personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices; Culpeper, Warrenton and Orange police departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper field office.
