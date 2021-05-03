You have permission to edit this article.
Culpeper man killed in U.S. 29 crash

Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash near Remington that happened Friday, April 30 at 2:40 p.m. on U.S. 29 (James Madison Highway) just north of Va. Rt. 28 (Catlett Road).  

A 2021 Toyota RAV4 was traveling south on U.S. 29 when it rear-ended a 2020 Hino box truck that was stopped at a red light. The impact caused the box truck to collide with a 2016 Ford Focus that was also stopped at the light, according to a state police spokesman.

The driver of the Toyota, Albert D. Noonan, 55, of Culpeper, who was wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

Neither the driver of the box truck, a 26-year-old man from Bumpass, Virginia, nor the driver of the Ford, a 55-year-old Warrenton woman, were injured in the crash. Both were wearing seatbelts, according to the spokesman.

The crash remains under investigation.

