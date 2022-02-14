 Skip to main content
Culpeper man killed, 14 cattle escape from trailer after crash on U.S. 29

Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night along U.S. 29 in Culpeper County.

At 10:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 12, a Ford pickup truck with an attached livestock trailer was traveling north on U.S. 29 and attempted a left turn onto Mountain Run Lake Road. As the pickup crossed the highway, it collided with a southbound Mercedes SUV, according to Sgt. Brent Coffey of the VSP. Fourteen cattle escaped from the trailer as a result of the crash.

A passenger in the Mercedes, Adam Atkins, 56, of Culpeper, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment, where he later died. The driver of the Mercedes, Ginger Goff, 57, of Culpeper, was also taken to UVA Medical Center and treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Goff has since been charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the VSP spokesman.

The driver of the pickup, Peter Jones, 33, of Amissville, was uninjured in the crash. He has been charged with failure to yield right of way.

As of Monday afternoon, the owner of the livestock was working with Culpeper County Animal Control to locate the escaped cattle, Coffey said.

The crash is still under investigation.

