Culpeper man arrested and charged with reckless handling of a firearm

  • Updated
stevie wilson reckless handling of firearm

Stevie Wilson

Responding to a disorderly conduct call at 6:07 p.m. on Saturday, May 22, Fauquier County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a Culpeper man on a charge of reckless handling of a firearm.

Upon arriving at a home in the 8300 block of John S. Mosby Highway in Marshall, deputies learned that Stevie Wilson, 68, of Culpeper, had been involved in an altercation with another person; he allegedly displayed a gun and fired it twice in the air, according to Sgt. Stephen Lewis of the FCSO.

Witnesses said that before deputies arrived, Wilson threw the firearm down and fled the scene. They also reported that Wilson appeared to be intoxicated, said Lewis. Deputies located Wilson shortly afterward walking down Halfway Road. No injuries were reported.

During the investigation, a FCSO K-9 team assisted with an article search;  evidence lead deputies to take Wilson into custody.

At the time of arrest, Wilson was processed and being held at the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 secure bond.

