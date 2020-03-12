Culpeper County’s public schools will remain open for weekday classes and childcare programs but will cancel all indoor activities involving public gatherings, including those that involve outside groups that use school facilities, the school division announced Thursday.
The school division has also canceled student and staff participation in indoor activities outside Culpeper County. The changes went into effect Thursday, March 12, and will remain in place until further notice, the March 12 news release said.
Outdoor athletic competitions, however, will continue on schedule, pending direction from state officials.
The school division cited the “lower risk for the spread of airborne infection” in outdoor activities as the reason to allow outdoor events to continue.
The statement did not say how long the measures would be in effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.